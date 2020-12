Virtualized RAN (vRAN) Market: Introduction

The global virtualized RAN (vRAN) market is projected to reach US$ 6.4 Bn by 2030. The virtualized RAN (vRAN) market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~19% from 2020 to 2030.

The global virtualized RAN (vRAN) market has been segmented in terms of component, communication infrastructure, connectivity, and end user. Based on component, the market has been segmented into radio unit, distributed unit, central unit, and others. Communication infrastructure has been segmented into small cell and macro cell. Based on connectivity, the virtualized RAN (vRAN) market has been segmented into 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. In terms of end user, the market has been divided into telecommunication, government & defense, commercial, and others.

The global virtualized RAN (vRAN) market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of virtualized RAN (vRAN) were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

Virtualized RAN (vRAN) Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the virtualized RAN (vRAN) market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to witness growth in the virtualized RAN (vRAN) market. The virtualized RAN (vRAN) market in Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global virtualized RAN (vRAN) market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the virtualized RAN (vRAN) market.

Virtualized RAN (vRAN) Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global virtualized RAN (vRAN) market. Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies co. Ltd, NEC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Verizon Communications, Ericsson Inc., Nokia Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., MTI Mobile, Qorvo, Inc., Mavenir Systems, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Quortus Limited, Radisys Corporation, and ZTE Corporation.

Global Virtualized RAN (vRAN) Market: Segmentation

Virtualized RAN (vRAN) Market, by Component

Radio Unit

Distributed Unit (DU)

Central Unit (CU)

Others (Cables, Switches, etc.)

Virtualized RAN (vRAN) Market, by Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Virtualized RAN (vRAN) Market, by Connectivity

2G

3G

4G/LTE

5G

Virtualized RAN (vRAN) Market, by End User

Telecommunication

Government & Defense

Commercial

Others

Virtualized RAN (vRAN) Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



