Titanium dioxide market is set to witness growth over the forecast period owing to technological advancements and increasing application scope in a plethora of high end industries. Titanium dioxide is known as a white inorganic compound having been used in a number of diverse products. It is one of the whitest as well as brightest known pigments having reflective qualities, it can scatter light, and is also UV resistant.

With respect to grade, the titanium dioxide market is categorized into anatase and rutile. The anatase grade segment is expected to account for a moderate market share by the end of 2026 with a steady CAGR of more than 5%.Based on product, the titanium dioxide market is divided into ultrafine and pigmentary. The pigmentary segment witnessed the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a strong CAGR of over 7.5% on account of its wide usage in paints & coatings industry.

It also boasts of several lesser-known qualities that make it an extremely essential and useful ingredient that could help fight cancer as well as climate change. Titanium dioxide powders are useful in many applications owing to their ability to confer opacity and whiteness on several products like cosmetics, paints, and papers.

Titanium Dioxide market is segmented in terms of process, grade, product, application, and regional landscape.

Based on the process landscape, the titanium dioxide market is classified into sulfate and chloride. The chloride segment dominated the market and is likely to register a healthy CAGR of above 8% during the forecast period as it generates less waste than sulfate process.

With respect to application, the titanium dioxide market is bifurcated into paper & pulp, food, printing inks, plastics & rubber, paints & coatings, cosmetics, textiles, and others. The textile segment is likely to register a healthy CAGR above 7.5% throughout the forecast timespan owing to the rising demand for self-cleaning fabrics.

From a regional frame of reference, the Latin America titanium dioxide market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of more than 6% through 2026 owing to a steady increase in construction activities, which are propelling the demand for the product.

Major key players profiled in the market are The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings Plc., Venator Materials Plc, Lomon Billions, Kronos, Travancore Titanium Product Ltd., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd, Parshwanath Dye Stuff Industries, Shanghai Jianghu Titanium White Products Co., The Kerala Minerals & Metals Ltd, Shanghai Jiuta Chemicals Co., Argex Titanium Inc., GRUPA Azoty, Tayca Corporation, Cinkarna Celje, and PRECHEZA a.s.

