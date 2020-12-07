Pretreatment coatings market is expected to register appreciable growth during the forthcoming years owing to the coatings’ broad application spectrum, which spans across several end-user industries. Numerous appliance manufacturers, especially those that depend on coil coatings, have had to adapt their respective finishing practices over the years in order to meet new design and regulatory challenges.

With respect to product, the pretreatment coatings market is categorized into pre-paint conversion coatings, cleansers, final seals, anti-corrosive coatings, and metalworking fluids. The pre-paint conversion coatings segment is further divided into iron phosphate, chromate, zinc phosphate, chromate free, and blast media. Among these, the iron phosphate segment is likely to witness growth owing to the increasing demand for high performance & durable coatings. Rising demand for zinc coatings owing to its high thermal stability and high-performance characteristics would also boost pretreatment coatings market demand.

Suppliers have been working to create innovative pretreatment systems, primers, and coatings that can allow manufacturers to adhere to environmental guidelines while also providing them a competitive edge. Pretreatment primers or coatings give advantages to the user since they offer exceptional corrosion protection through a simplified process. This further leads to cost savings.

Furthermore, increasing demand for chromate free coatings owing to stringent government regulations and increasing sustainability measures would drive the market share. Superior adhesion properties and improved aesthetic quality shall stimulate the pretreatment coatings market demand for blast media segment. The cleansers product segment is likely to augment the market share due to increasing demand for efficient sealing mechanism coatings and durable solutions.

Based on end-use, the market is bifurcated into aerospace, coil, general industry, metal packaging, and cold forming. The aerospace sector is further classified into commercial aviation and military. The commercial segment is further divided into airlines and general aviation. Rapid investment in military industrial complex and rising demand for high performance solutions will augment pretreatment coatings market share for the military segment.

With respect to application, the pretreatment coatings market is diverged into metal, aluminum, Zn-Al, Alloys & Die Castings, and others. Easy availability, high-performance characteristics, and rapid product penetration is likely to augment the market share for metal application segment.

From a regional frame of reference, the LATAM pretreatment coatings market is forecasted to grow with CAGR of over 5% through the forecast timeframe owing to rising urbanization trends supported by a growing aviation industry. The Middle East & Africa pretreatment market will grow with CAGR of over 5% through 2026, owing to rising demand for high performance and low maintenance automobiles.

