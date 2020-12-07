Report Synopsis

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market’ for the period 2015 – 2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on advancements in the Agricultural Biostimulants market by thorough examination of marketing efforts and business strategies undertaken by manufacturing companies, which is significantly transforming the Agricultural Biostimulants market. This study analyses, estimates and forecasts the global Agricultural Biostimulants market from the demand as well as supply perspective in terms of volume (Thousand Tonnes) and revenue (US$ Mn) during the forecast period (2015–2025). The report also highlights the impact of drivers and restraints in various regions during the forecast period.

The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancements on crop enhancement products such as Agricultural Biostimulants. This FMI report starts with an overview of the global Agricultural Biostimulants market and segments on the basis of application type, crop type, active ingredient type and geography.

Agricultural Biostimulants include diverse formulations of compounds, substances and microorganisms that are applied to plants, seeds and soil to improve crop vigour, yield, quality and tolerance of abiotic stress. Agricultural Biostimulants application has increased from 15% to 20% between 2011 and 2014 owing to increasing production of biostimulant products in the recent past. Increasing awareness regarding Agricultural Biostimulants and their benefits is resulting in increased uptake of these products, especially for use in organic and natural ingredient-based agriculture. Due to these factors, demand for Agricultural Biostimulants is expected to increase significantly in the near future.

In the next section, FMI covers the Agricultural Biostimulants market performance in terms of global Agricultural Biostimulants revenue split, since this is detrimental to the growth of the Agricultural Biostimulants market. This section additionally includes FMI analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints, which are influencing the Agricultural Biostimulants market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, global biostimulant market has been segmented on the basis of application type, crop type, active ingredient and geography, in order to ensure a more comprehensive study.

In the next section, the Agricultural Biostimulants market is segmented on the basis of application type into foliar, soil and seed. This section discusses key application trends contributing to growth of the Agricultural Biostimulants market for 2015 – 2025.

The next section of the report highlights Agricultural Biostimulants market on the basis of crop type and is segmented into row crops, fruits & vegetable, turf & ornamental and other crop types. By active ingredient type, the global Agricultural Biostimulants market has been segmented into acid-based, extract-based & others. Acid-based Agricultural Biostimulants is the dominating segment of this market, as raw materials for these Agricultural Biostimulants are easily available and more efficient when compared to extract-based Agricultural Biostimulants. This section provides market outlook for 2015–2025 and presents the forecast within the context of the Agricultural Biostimulants market. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the Agricultural Biostimulants market worldwide, as well as the degree at which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region and the Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by application, crop type, active ingredient type and geography evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the global biostimulant market for the period 2015 – 2025. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global Agricultural Biostimulants market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth of global Agricultural Biostimulants market, Future Market Insights developed the global Agricultural Biostimulants Market Attractiveness Index on the basis of application, crop type, active ingredient and geography. The resulting index should help in identifying actual market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the global Agricultural Biostimulants market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on various segments, presence in global Agricultural Biostimulants market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global biostimulant supply chain. Report audiences can get segment-specific insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and their success in the Agricultural Biostimulants market. Detailed profiles of major manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their operations, expansions, products and sales channel strategies. Major competitors included in the report are Acadian Seaplants Limited, Biostadt India Limited, Omex Agrifluids Ltd., Italpollina Spa, Koppert B.V., BioAtlantis Ltd., Micromix Plant Health Limited, Trade Corporation International, Valagro S.p.A, Isagro S.p.A., Platform Specialty Products Corporation, BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Agrinos A/S and The Dow Chemical Company.

Key Segments Covered

By Application Foliar Soil Seed

By Crop Type Row Crops Fruits & Vegetables Turf & Ornamental Other Crops

By Active Ingredient Acid-Based Extract-Based Others



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Biostadt India Limited

Omex Agrifluids Ltd.

Italpollina Spa

Koppert B.V.

BioAtlantis Ltd.

Micromix Plant Health Limited

Trade Corporation International

Valagro S.p.A

Isagro S.p.A

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

BASF SE

Novozymes A/S

Agrinos A/S

The Dow Chemical Company

