Reduced Starch Syrup Market: Overview

The reduced starch syrup is produced with limited hydrolysis of starch and has low contents of glucose. Generally, reduced starch syrup is not too sweetened and has a mild taste. This reduced starch syrup is used in the production of confectionary products and lollypop. The low content of starch syrup increases the storing endurance of the caramel, and its mild taste and low sweetness are an important property to be used in confectionary products. The reduced starch syrup is also used in the production of construction material such as in metallurgy for making agglutinant sand. In food application the reduced starch syrup is used as thickeners, stabilizers, sugar replacers etc. the reduced starch syrup also carries out functions such as fat replacers. In addition to this, the presence of suitable amount starch avoids the problem of digestive functions and helps in body functions.

Reduced Starch Syrup Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising popularity of beverages and functional foods across the globe is driving the demand for starch syrup market. The wide range of functional properties of a starch syrup coupled with its easy incorporation in a wide range of food applications and augmented consumption of processed food is driving the reduced starch syrup market. The growing food and beverages sector across the world because of the increasing population and income levels of people is majorly driving the global reduced starch market. The increasing consumer concern regarding nutrition and health along with the changing preference towards the healthy food habits is expected to drive the reduced starch syrup market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for natural sweeteners in non-carbonated soft drinks and energy drinks are anticipated to increase the demand for reduced starch syrup over the forecast period. The competition from the replacer products such as tapioca syrup can act as a restraint for the reduced starch syrup market.

Reduced Starch Syrup Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Application,

Confectionery

Jams, fruit preps & candied

Ice cream & sorbet

Dairy products

Others

Reduced Starch Syrup Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Reduced Starch Syrup Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ is estimated to be the largest market for reduced starch syrup both in terms of value and volume. The APEJ region is also anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for healthy confectionery food products. The technologies advancement in the food industry to develop new products is likely to create new opportunities for the growth of reduced starch market during the forecast period. The government of some countries is promoting the idea of natural ingredients and this is expected to open new avenues for growth of reduced starch syrup market over the forecast period.

Reduced Starch Syrup Market: Key Players

Cargill Inc.

Tereos

Egyptian Starch and Glucose

ASTON Group

Tate & Lyle

KASYAP

Tongaat Hulett Starch

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

MANILDRA Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology, and applications.