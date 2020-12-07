Soya is a food ingredient which is being considered as an unhealthy by most of the consumers. Potentially it may be considered as a dangerous component in packaged food and beverages. Globally several forces have been led to the verification of soya as an ingredient in food products because of the increase in food allergy diagnoses in some countries, especially among children. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Presentation in U.S., food allergy now affect approximately one in 13 children. Owing to this factors, the market for natural food and beverages carrying soya- free claims is increasing.

Soya-free products Market: Drivers and Restraints

The soya free products have experienced a remarkable growth in 2015, and this growth is further expected to increase due to the existing pool of users intending to spend more. Many households avoid certain ingredient such as soya as a part of a healthy lifestyle due to allergy or intolerance. The soya free products are expected to gain wider acceptance among health conscious customers.

Rising incidences of soy allergy cases such as breathing difficulty, swelling of body parts, eczema, skin redness etc. spurs the opportunities for soya free products. The rise in food hypersensitivity and allergies as a result of consuming soya in diet are driving the market for soya free products. The soya free products are gaining significant push reinforced by the increasing consumer awareness and interest in avoiding allergic food ingredient such as soya to control its allergic episodes. The consumers trying to cut down their medical bills by opting for healthy food, this attitude of customers is expected to drive the soya free products market over the forecast period. Many food manufacturers are focusing on food labeling and allergy warnings on their products. This encourages interest for soya free diets among the customers.

Soya-free products Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Application,

Bakery and confectionary

Meat products

Functional foods

Dairy products

Infant foods

Soya-free products Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Soya-free products Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America region is the leading market in the global Soya-free products market. Growing population in the emerging regions coupled with the strong demand for allergen-free food products is expected to drive the market for soya free products during the forecast period. The emerging markets in APEJ and MEA regions are likely to offer abundant opportunities for both new as well as current participants.

Soya-free products Market: Key Players

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Annie’s Homegrown, Inc.

Enjoy Life Foods

Imagine – The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods

Newman’s Own Inc.

Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc.

Trader Joe’s

Oetker Canada Ltd. Rudis Organic Bakery

