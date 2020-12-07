Global Bidets Market: Overview

Bidet is a plumbing fixture type, used for hygienic cleaning of one’s intimate part of body after toilet. The bidets are mostly used to increase personal hygiene, to reduce the use of toilet paper, and improved care for skin. The bidets are available in various grades, ranging from affordable cost of US$ 50 per bidet to US$ 1000 per bidet. The bidets can be mounted on wall or on floor according to the toilet setup. The wall mounted bidets are most common in the hotels, malls etc. and are mostly considered in contemporary bathrooms. Further, the use of wall mounted bidets provides easy cleaning of the floor, can be adjusted at different heights. Thus, wall mounted bidets are expected to gain high traction over the forecast period. The floor mounted bidet type are pedestal styled ones mostly found in old buildings and traditional bathrooms. The widely used material for bidet manufacture is sanitary porcelain, ceramics and steel. Among the bidet type, electronic bidet is a type of bidet with more features such as adjustable water pressure, temperature, air dry etc. whereas non-electronic type is simpler with no added features.

Global Bidets Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global bidet market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness about hygienic living and reducing the use of toilet paper. The installation of bidet reduces the toilet paper use up to 75% and thus reduces the pollution. The factor such as high adoption for bidets from elderly people which helps them to clean without much effort, aids in the growth of global bidet market. Further, use of bidet prevents the urinary tract infections and also easy to install at affordable cost which impetus the global bidet market. The increasing urbanization, usage of luxurious accessories in high end hotels are some of the factors expected to boost the global bidet market.

Global Bidets Market: Segmentation

On the basis of bidets setup, bidets market is segmented into:-

Wall mounted

Floor mounted

On the basis of spray type, bidets market is segmented into:-

Horizontal

Vertical

Others

On the basis of bidet type, bidets market is segmented into:-

Electronic bidet

Non-electronic bidet

On the basis of features, bidets market is segmented into:-

Air Deodorizer

Enema wash

Nozzle sterilization

Self-cleaning nozzle

Others

Global Bidets Market: Region wise Outlook

The global bidets market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe and Eastern Europe holds the major share in the global bidets market in terms of consumption or adoption of bidets. The bidet market in European countries is matured owing to the acceptance towards the use of bidets and also bidets are common in this region. Followed by Eastern Europe is Japan and APEJ, where the bidet market is expected to grow at substantial rate over the forecast period. The bidet market in Japan is expected to cater high revenues since the Japan Sanitary Equipment Industry Association has stated new standards for bidet toilets. This is owing to the 2020 Olympic Games to be hosted by Japan in 2020. The market in North America and Latin America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR owing to the high adoption of bidets by elderly population and luxurious hotels. Some of the countries in MEA region such as GCC countries holds majority of share in the MEA bidet market.

Global Bidets Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global bidets market includes:

Kohler Co., Inc.

Roca Sanitario SA

Caroma Industries Ltd.

Duravit AG

Villeroy & Boch AG

LIXIL USA Corporation

Brondell Inc.

Panasonic Corporation of America

RinseWorks, Inc

TOTO USA, Inc.