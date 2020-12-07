Pulse flour was originated in Asia around 4000 years back. Pulse Flour is a widely used flour in India and Indian sub-continent and speeded globally in past 100 years because of its applications and health benefits. Pulses are known for protein and amino acid content which gives an edge to pulse flour over traditional cereal flours. A large portion of Americas and Europe now consume pulse flour in various food applications which are driving the Pulse flour market. Oldest known pulse flour is Gram Flour or Besan, a pulse flour made from ground chickpeas, originated in India. Gram flour is still the most widely used pulse flour in the world, consumed in all the regions. In last decade United Nations and the U.S. started advocating pulses and pulse flour which boosted the demand for pulse flour globally. Increasing preference towards pulse flour forced the United Nations to designated 2016 as the “International Year of Pulses.” Pulse Flour are finding uses in Bakery products, processed meat, beverages, pasta, tortilla and much more. Gram flour is still the largest pulse used for making flour in the world which is still finding routes to untapped geographical locations. Many types of pulse flours are not used in various countries and hence has a great opportunity in future which will drive the market. Pulse Flour market is expected to witness an escalating demand among the consumers because of its vast use and increasing presence of throughout the world.

Pulse Flour: Market Dynamics

Pulse Flour market is mainly driven by the health benefits of the flour. Pulse flours add protein, fiber, and micronutrients while reduces fat which is a rarely found property in a food item. Adding a small quantity of pulse flour can be used to increase the health attributes of gluten-free products. Consumers all around the world are getting attracted towards Pulse flour because of its uniqueness, which is deriving the market. Countries like India, U.S. and Canada, are the upcoming markets for Pulse flour and thus a promising market. Pea and Chick pea are widely used to make pulse flour. Pulse Flour serves best for the purpose of cooking of a large variety of snacks which cannot be done with wheat flour or any other type of flour. Hence, Pulse Flour market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its versatile benefits. Tortilla and chips producers are switching to Pulse Flour instead of other flours because of capital expenditures for in-house cooking, consistency of product, utility costs, tightening waste and environmental regulations.

However, Pulse Flour comes along with some restraints. Pulse Flour is purely dependent on the type of pulse used and pulses production technique used which can hinder the quality of flour. Pulse quality is also dependent on climate, rainfall, water sources & quality of water and pesticides & manure used which can hinder the quality of finished product or flour.

Pulse Flour market have an opportunity to expand in APEJ and North America region. In past few years hundreds of Pulse flour companies opened in U.S. and Canada and all of them are doing great. There is a need to increase the presence throughout the region.

Pulse Flour: Market Segmentation

Pulse Flour market can be segmented on the basis of types of flour, which include:

Pea Flour Yellow Green Marrowfat Maple Others (Austrian Winter, etc.)

Lentil Flour Green Red Yellow Others (Black, etc.)

Chick Pea Flour Kabuli Flour Other (Desi, Bengal, etc.)

Bean Flour Kidney Fava Cranberry Black Pinto Others (navy, etc.)



Pulse Flour market can be segmented on the basis of types of application, which include:

Bakery

Pasta and Noodles

Snacks

Tortillas and Bagels

Processed Meat

Beverages

Others (Crackers, etc.)

Pulse Flour: Segment Outlook

Pulse Flour is commonly used for cooking purposes. Pulse Flour market can also be segmented by types of applications which includes Bakery, Pasta, and Noodles, Snacks, Tortillas and Bagels, Processed Meat, Beverages and Others (Crackers, etc.). Snacks are one of the most famous Pulse flour application globally.

Pulse Flour: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for Pulse Flour market includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Pulse Flour market witnesses a high demand in North America and APEJ regions because of the food preferences in the region. However, the Pulse Flour market is expected to grow significantly in APEJ region as consumers have widely adopted this flour for cooking purposes.

Pulse Flour: Market Players

The market players in Pulse Flour market are Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland, Best Cooking Pulses, Inc., AGT Food and Ingredients, CanMar Grain Products Ltd. and many more.