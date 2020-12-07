Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Supply Chain Analytics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Supply Chain Analytics Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Supply Chain Analytics market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

The global supply chain analytics market size was USD 3,460.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9,875.2 million by 2025 at a CAGR exceeding 16.4% from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness of various benefits, such as forecasting accuracy, and meaningful synthesis of business data, among others, offered by supply chain analytics solutions are driving the growth of the market.

The rapid increase in volumes of business data being generated across various industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, retail & consumer, healthcare, among others, are prompting enterprises to adopt analytics solutions for converting raw data into meaningful insights. The growing awareness about advantages offered by supply chain analytics is encouraging the adoption of supply chain analytics solutions across many industries.

Organizations are particularly adopting these solutions owing to their enhanced decision-making capabilities for technology, organizational infrastructure, strategic alliances, and enterprise resource management. The adoption is remarkably high among small and medium enterprises.

Supply chain analytics solutions facilitate better and strategic decision making and help organizations in strengthening their market position, optimizing the return on investment, and accelerating the growth leveraging the procured insights. They also present a broader view of the supply chain and facilitate profitability, sustainability, and inventory cost reduction.

Moreover, the growing adoption of mobile-based solutions is expected to open new opportunities in the market. Factors such as inefficient supplier networks, elevated warehousing costs, and incorrect forecasts, among others are driving the growth of the market.

However, concerns over data security are expected to restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period. Some of the common cyber threats are Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) attacks and unethical hacking activities. Nevertheless, vendors are increasingly focusing on data prevention by secluding critical machines from external networks in order to counter the threats from hackers and unauthorized entities.

Solution Insights of Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

The sales & operations segment is dominated the market and was valued at USD 747.5 million in 2018. This dominance can be attributed to the growing need for optimal utilization of resources and minimizing the overall costs. Supply chain analytics solutions facilitate growth by enhancing the capabilities for managing the inventory, sourcing products, and distributing finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner and thereby maximizing the profitability. They also help in estimating the ideal location and number of distribution facilities.

Supply chain analytics solutions can help in connecting distributed transport networks in order to estimate the market demand and identify the product supply points. They can also benefit in terms of optimizing inventories to address the demand, reducing inventory holding costs and risks, and minimizing the costs of order fulfillment, warehousing, shipping, inland transportation, and costs of business tax.

Service Insights of Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

The demand for professional service providers is growing across the globe. Professional service providers tend to have specific information about niche areas of interest, such as marketing, law, and accounting, thereby permitting enterprises customer to focus on their core business concerns. As a result, the professional segment is expected to grow over the forecast period.

The growing demand for professional services for the analysis and protection of critical data and obtain professional guidance on new technologies are also expected to boost the growth of the professional service segment over the forecast period. In addition, the requirements regarding supply chain analytics vary from organization to organization. This in turn is expected to drive demand for professional services segment.

The support & maintenance segment is expected to gain traction over the forecast period in line with the growing demand for well-trained and experienced technicians and for third-party support & maintenance to realize benefits such as cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the development of predictive maintenance service that detect and fix issues related to product quality is expected to propel growth of the support & maintenance segment over the forecast period.

Deployment Insights of Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

Cloud deployment is expected to remain the most preferred method of deploying supply chain analytics solutions. Cloud deployment increases flexibility and allows large-scale customization of products and services for organizations.

Cloud-based deployments help in improving cost structures and setting up a control center for coordinating and arranging various components of the supply chain. A control tower system can capture transportation data, process it to provide improved visibility, and facilitate better decision-making, efficiency, and enhanced services.

Cloud-based deployment is also being preferred due to the advances in technology. Enterprises based in the nations in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific, most of which are developing nations, are expected to prefer solutions deployed on the cloud. Lack of in-house IT expertise would particularly prompt these enterprises to opt for cloud-based deployment and realize benefits, such as easy installation and cost saving.

Enterprise Size Insights

The small & medium enterprises segment is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in developing economies, such as China, India, Japan, among others, is growing and these SMEs are increasingly implementing robust supply chain analytics solutions in order to optimize their business capabilities.

The increasing number of government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns throughout the globe is also expected to drive the growth of the small & medium enterprises segment over the forecast period. The growing adoption of information technology infrastructure by SMEs to enable digital services across different business channels in SME is expected to drive the segment demand for supply chain analytics.

End-use Insights

Organizing an efficient supply chain is turning out to be imperative as the online retail industry continues to expand and retailers thrive to ensure seamless convenience for buyers. This is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing e-commerce industry coupled with integration of big data and machine learning into supply chain analytics is increasing the efficiency of supply chain. This is expected to propel the growth of the retail & consumer goods segment over the forecast period.

Manufacturing companies are under pressure to ensure product availability and timely delivery while retaining their margins at a time when the rising demand shows no signs of abating. Supply chain analytics solutions can help in improving performance as they provide access to real-time data across the value chain and also reflect the updates made to any region or any process throughout the organization in real time.

Regional Insights of Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue with a market size valued at USD 1,423.3 million in 2018, as several providers of supply chain analytics solutions are concentrated in the region. Besides, as the nature of business operations continues to get complex, manufacturing companies are preferring a visual representation of the supply chain data in order to analyze the current state of the supply chain, thereby driving the demand for supply chain analytics in the region.

However, the Asia Pacific regional market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the advantages of analytics solutions among enterprises. Moreover, the rapidly growing number of small & mid-size businesses (SMBs) and their increasing expenditure on the implementation of the latest technologies to expand their businesses would also contribute to the market growth.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Share Insights

Accenture PLC, Aera Technology, Birst, Inc., Capgemini SA, Genpact Limited, IBM, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Maersk Group, and Manhattan Associates, Inc., are some of the leading incumbents of the market.

Industry players are investing in sales channels to enhance their existing market shares. Moreover, the practice of striking strategic partnerships with industry vendors is helping them attain a competitive edge. Key players in the market are also investing aggressively in research and development activities to develop and offer cost-effective and secured supply chain analytics solutions.

Furthermore, industry players focus on developing innovative solutions through the use of big data and predictive analytics leveraging interactive software solutions and functional dashboards. For instance, in May 2018, JDA Software Group, Inc. launched its JDA Luminate solution. The new portfolio of solutions is designed to help establish a connected supply chain and allow user to make actionable decisions.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global supply chain analytics market report based on solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and regions:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Logistics Analytics

Manufacturing Analytics

Planning & Procurement

Sales & Operations Analytics

Visualization & Reporting

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Professional

Support & Maintenance

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Cloud

On-premise

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

High Technology Products

Others

