The Europe lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020–2025.

The Europe lawn mower market is witnessing continuous convergence of robotic lawn mowers and the Internet of Things (IoT). The industry is observing a trend toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems. The emergence of voice-activated control systems has added an impetus to market growth. Vendors are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the way robotic lawn mowers recognize obstacles on the lawn by using data such as motor flow, motor speed, acceleration, and direction. Mowing has evolved from trimming grass on flat surfaces to a holistically optimized function that is constantly setting new standards in terms of performance and sustainability. This evolution can largely be attributed to the development of modern-day commercial robotic mowers.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe lawn mower market during the forecast period:

• Growth in the landscaping industry

• Increased Demand for Golf Courses

• Growth in Manufacture-led Programs & Initiatives

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Europe Lawn Mower Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, fuel type, end-user, blade type, drive type, start type, geography. In terms of unit shipment, the walk-behind segment dominated the market with a share of approx—85%. The segment accounts for a higher share than ride-on mowers owing to the low price of walk-behind equipment. The demand for the heavy walk-behind device is expected to grow with the increase in lawns, gardens, and yards across Europe. Changing mowing technology and the growing use of smart technology are likely to allow vendors to introduce eco-friendly products. Reel, self-propelled, hover, and push mowers are the major type of walk-behind equipment.

The Europe gas-powered lawn mower segment is expected to reach over USD 8 billion by 2025. Large commercial and recreational places such as grounds, colleges, and golf courses will continue to witness the rapid adoption of gas-powered equipment owing to productivity and low-cost efficiency. While the market is extremely fragmented, the buyer is better positioned to acquire equipment at a competitive price. The segment is expected to observe a decline in the market share due to the rise in electric-powered alternatives in upcoming years.

The demand for electric lawn mowers is growing due to low fuel consumption, low noise, and air emissions. Professionals are opting for these machines as they offer uncompromised cutting-edge efficiency. Landscapers are increasingly confident in adding these devices to their fleet as they allow them to shut out the wind, eliminate downtime, charge faster, and decrease exhaust.

The European lawn mower market is expected to gain ground in the residential segment during the forecast period. Key manufacturers emphasize product development as well as enhancements keeping in view residential end-users. Manufacturers are engaged in offering products, which increase uptime, thereby enabling productivity gains. Sustainability and safety features, along with emission and noise compliance regulations, are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Thus, the focus on introducing eco-friendly mower solutions is encouraging residential owners to procure the latest and advanced devices.

By Product Type

• Walk-behind

• Reel

• Self-propelled

• Push

• Hover

• Ride-on

• Standard Ride-on

• Zero-turn

• Lawn Tractors

• Garden Tractors

• Robotic

By Fuel Type

• Manual-Powered

• Gas-Powered

• Propane-Powered

• Electric-Corded

• Electric-Cordless

By End-user

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others

By Blade Type

• Cylinder

• Standard

• Mulching

• Lifting

By Drive Type

• AWD

• FWD

• RWD

• Manual

By Start Type

• No start Required

• Keyed Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start

Insights by Geography

The UK lawn mower market is likely to reach close to $3 billion by 2025. The market has reached maturity with a historic investment in lawn development, recording slow growth. However, it is predicted that running projects such as the Growing a Greener Britain crowdfunding site that aims to keep UK communities safe and healthy will keep the lawn mowers industry afloat. The growing abundance of public parks, educational facilities, golf courses, and other commercial spaces with moderate and wide lawn or garden areas is projected to significantly increase the commercial lawn mowers market.

By Geography

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• Belgium

• Netherlands

Insights by Vendors

The Europe lawn mower market share is moderately fragmented, with several local and global market players. Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, and The Toro Group are among the major vendors in the lawn mower market. Several players offer a wide variety of gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale. The acquisition strategy is followed by most players to become industry leaders. Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources.

Prominent Vendors

• Ariens Company or AriensCo

• Briggs & Stratton

• Deere & Company

• Honda Motor Company

• Husqvarna Group

• Kubota

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA Group

• Techtronic Industries (TTI)

• Textron

• The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

• Alamo Group

• Alfred Kärcher

• AL-KO

• Altoz

• AGCO

• AS-Motor

• Bad Boy Mowers

• Black + Decker

• Blount International

• Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

• Carraro

• Chervon Group

• Cobra Garden Machinery

• Einhell Germany

• Emak Group

• Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

• Excel Industries

• Future Gen Robotics

• Generac Power Systems

• Greenworks Tools

• Grey Technology

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• Hayter Limited

• Hitachi

• The Hyundai Motor Group

• iRobot

• LG

• Lowe’s Corporation

• Makita Corporation

• Mamibot

• McLane Manufacturing

• Mean Green Products

• Metalcraft of Mayville

• Moridge Manufacturing

• Ningbo NGP Industry

• Positec Tool

• R&R Products

• Schiller Grounds Care

• Shibaura

• Snow Joe

• STIHL

• SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

• Swisher Acquisition

• The Kobi Company

• Turflynx

• Venture Products

• Volta

• Walker Manufacturing

• Weibang

• Wiper ECOROBOT (NIKO)

• Wright Manufacturing

• Yamabiko Corp (Belrobotics)

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

• ZIPPER Maschinen

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

