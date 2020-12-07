Advancement in the HVAC technology has contributed to the increase of HVAC system installation and the subsequent growth of the HVAC filters market. With legislation being put into place that will make the replacement of older and less energy efficient HVAC models possible, it is rather overt that HVAC filters industry will register a significant boost.

Dirty filters can raise the cost of HVAC system maintenance and eventually shorten the lifespan of the entire system. Propagation about HVAC filter maintenance had led to increased changing of filters which has again added a notable boost to the HVAC filters market.

Technological developments in the field of HVAC systems will set the precedent for the growth of the HVAC filters market. As more HVAC systems are becoming smarter with building managers being able to operate HVAC systems with smartphone apps and single control point, it is becoming easier to keep track of HVAC filter maintenance, which for the best performance are supposed to be replaced every two to three months. Thus, with the greater installation and better maintenance of HVAC systems to receive optimum results, the HVAC filters market size will soar high by 2024.

The current burgeoning economic growth is playing its part in the growth of the HVAC filters market. Not only countries with established economies but consumers in countries with emerging economies are becoming increasingly aware of the ill effects of airborne microorganisms, pollens, dust and fumes. With increasing disposable incomes, consumers are now able to afford residential HVAC systems not only for air filtration but also for maintaining comfortable indoor temperature and moisture. As the economy is recovering many consumers are opting to replace their older HVAC systems with completely new ones than going for repairs. The HVAC filters market is thus witnessing increased traction across numerous geographies.

For instance, HVAC energy intensive systems in any building are typically responsible for 30% to 40% of energy usage in college campuses and healthcare facilities. In commercial buildings on an average 48% of the water consumption can be attributed to HVAC systems which use water for cooling purposes. In such cases, if the HVAC system is not energy efficient then massive losses of energy not to mention higher energy bills will be rather commonplace.

Owing to the deteriorating air quality and the need to maintain constant indoor temperatures, the HVAC filters market has recorded a steady growth over the past decade, a trend that is expected to continue over 2018-2024. According to data provided by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) of the U.S., in 2018 air conditioning and heat pump unit shipments got closest to number of unit shipments in 2005 which was a record setting year for the HVAC industry. In 2018, combined shipment of heat pumps and air conditioning units surpasses 5.5 million which is a 6.5% rise when compared to the same period of time in 2017. Considering that the sale of HVAC systems is attaining levels recorded in the pre-recession period as employment rate as well as consumer confidence rise, it is anticipated that the HVAC filters market will also record profitable returns by 2025.

Therefore, most organizations as well as energy intensive manufacturing units need HVAC system optimization to reach their targeted energy savings. To maximize HVAC system performance, not only are new systems being installed but HVAC filters in older systems are regularly upgraded and changed, adding impetus to the HVAC filters market.

Experts also advice periodical cleaning and replacement of filters in the current HVAC system whether in commercial or residential buildings as clogged filters can make the whole HVAC system energy inefficient not to mention defeats the purpose of having HVAC systems meant for air filtration. Dirty filters can have negative effect on health as they not only fail to filter the air but also circulate dust, dander and mold through the space which can increase symptoms of allergies and asthma.

