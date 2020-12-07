In the U.S. East Coast warmer ocean temperatures might be the reason behind the intense nor’easters resulting in increased snowfall as warmer offshore waters would lead to more moisture entering the storm and releasing more energy, with water vapor condensing into raindrops and snowflakes. North America and Europe snow blowers market will therefore register increased scope of expansion as weather change will propel the sale of snowblowers in these regions.

As most of the geographies across the globe get colder under the increasing effect of global warming, North America and Europe snow blowers market is expected to pick up a remarkable growth pace over 2018-2024. Recently, ahead of the 2018 winter season in the northern hemisphere, weather forecasts have started to indicate a severe winter that is expected to bring record breaking amounts of snow. For instance, Britain is being predicted to be in the clutches of the coldest winter in more than a decade with early heavy snowfall that will probably cover the nation.

With technology making it easier to tackle the snow that is predicted to worsen with global warming North America and Europe snow blowers market is expected to record increased traction over 2018-2024.

Noting North America and Europe snow blowers market trends, snowblower manufacturers and inventors are bringing innovation to the industry that is not only increasing the sales scope of snow blowers because it is snowing more in recent years but also because these snow blowers are more user and eco-friendly. For instance, recently InventHelp, a company that helps everyday inventors patent their work, helped two inventors from Rhode Island to patent their snowblower wings extension design. This wings kit is designed to clear a wider path while requiring less time and effort.

Plunge in solar activity, its effect on the Arctic airmass, El Nino warming on the eastern Pacific and changes in tropical air patter will also come into play in creating this snow blanket, warn forecasters. As a common precaution snowblowers will be extensively employed to keep everyday life from coming to a standstill, adding a notable impetus to the growth of North America and Europe snow blowers market.

The winters between 2017-2018 brought heavy snow in some of the most unexpected places when cold air from Siberia raced through Europe and brought uncommon snowfall in Rome, making it imperative for Italy’s civil protection agency to deploy the army to clear the snow in the paralyzed city. Macedonia, norther Greece and Bulgaria as well as parts of the coast of Mediterranean Sea were cover in several inches of snowfall in the beginning of 2018, bring everyday life to a halt. It is predictable that people will be more prepared for the changing weather conditions and equip themselves with machines like snowblowers in the face of impending severe winters, in turn stimulating North America and Europe snow blowers market.

On a more sophisticated scale, robots like Kobi have been introduced in the North America and Europe snow blowers market that not only removes snow from sidewalks and driveways but picks leaves and even mows the lawn. The robot is equipped with a GPS to link it to the weather forecast so that it can start to remove the snow while it is still light and can recharge itself. It can be operated with an app to define its boundaries and has sensors to help avoid obstacles.

Contradictory as it may seem, global warming is bringing about a major change in winter climate patterns and studies are increasingly indicating that winter snowfall in North America and Europe are about to get worst. New studies have found that winter warming in the Arctic will increase the frequency of severe weather conditions in the eastern U.S. that will include snowstorms and cold snaps. Globally, over the last 20 to 30 years, surface temperatures have warmed in all latitudes with the notably cold winters across much of northern Europe, the United States and northern Asia along with unusually cold winters especially prominent over central Siberia.

