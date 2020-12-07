In line with the growing construction activities and rising focus on the surging use of polymer concrete materials, the giants in the polymer concrete market are looking forward to investing in capacity expansions. The countries across the Middle East for instance, have been rapidly expanding their existing facilities. In addition, regional governments have been making substantial investments on infrastructure development across this region, further generating lucrative opportunities for the market players.

One of the leading contributors of polymer concrete market, Sika has expanded its regional reach across United Arab Emirates recently with the establishment of a new concrete admixture production plant in Dubai. The development of a local polymer production facility is slated to reduce the production cost that will become beneficial for customers across the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) to fulfil their concrete admixture requirements considerably. In addition, owing to the depletion of fossil fuel resources, the UAE government is shifting its focus on tourism rather investing in oil and gas exploration to diversify the economy. The increasing development of logistic centers and surging deployment of green technologies will propel Middle East polymer concrete market share over the years ahead.

With building developers becoming more conscious about the strength, ductility, and toughness of construction material, polymer concrete market has observed a renewed traction lately. This material is widely preferred on account of its benefits such as improving adhesive characteristics of old surfaces, tensile strength, freeze durability, and flexural strength. In addition, heavy investments in the global construction sector are being made lately, increasing the demand for various types of polymer concretes for providing impermeable toppings over the bridge decks, additives for plasters, and filling for installing tile. The growing involvement of public and private firms in infrastructure development across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors will thus have a significant impact on the polymer concrete market share.

In several earthquake prone regions, to build foolproof earthquake resistant buildings, engineers have been focusing on the use of effective alternate materials. On this note, it is imperative to mention that the researchers from the University of British Columbia have invented new concrete that would be able to withstand tremors. This newly invented eco-friendly ductile cement comprises polymer based fibers that could increase the malleability of concrete instead of letting it crumble under pressure. The increasing importance for lightweight, intelligent, energy producing, and innovative concrete structures across the globe will thus have a positive influence on polymer concrete market size over the years ahead.

The robust shift in the focus of building developers toward constructing eco-friendly infrastructure over the last few years will push the use of polymer concrete on a large scale. The stand taken by regional governments to improve the economy with considerable investments in roads, buildings, bridges, and renovation of old monuments is also poised to fuel polymer concrete industry trends significantly. For the record, by the end of 2025, polymer concrete market will surpass a revenue collection of USD 600 million.

The rising concerns about the carbon dioxide emission is one of the causes fueling the polymer concrete market outlook. The surging use of cement in road construction activities has led to an increase in carbon dioxide emissions across the globe. On this note, efforts are being made to utilize polymer concrete on a large scale. Reportedly, in Australia across the Victoria region, pavements, roads, and freeways have been developed with the help of geopolymer concrete. Geopolymer is a long molecule that can improve the strength of concrete effectively.

The research community, on these grounds, has also been attempting to invest in research and development activities for the betterment of geopolymer concrete. The involvement of regional governments in the development of smart roads for controlling the emissions will thus generate significant business opportunities for the giants in polymer concrete market.

