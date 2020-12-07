According to BlueWave Consulting, the global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market is anticipated to worth USD 487 million by 2019, with a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2025. The Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising need for its applications in earth sciences for study bedrock, soils, groundwater, and ice. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the growing use of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) for locating underground utilities, locating plastic conduits or concrete storm and sanitary sewers, and variations in dielectric properties in the subsurface. Besides, in military applications, it is using for the detection of unexploded ordnance and detecting tunnels, which would bolster the global ground penetrating radar market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for radars across the globe, rising geopolitical instabilities & territorial conflicts, rising need for assistance, safety, and comfort features in vehicles will accelerate the growth of the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market. Additionally, the upsurge in its application in the construction industry as a tool for the review of the structural strength of buildings and the identification of cracks and voids will contribute to Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market growth during the forecast period.

Also, the increase in demand for GPR for self-driving cars and a rise in military spending on the global scale will boost the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market in the upcoming year.

The cart-based Product type of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period.

Based on Product type, the Ground Penetrating Radar Market segmented into Hand-Held, and Cart Based. Cart-Based GPR dominates the global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) owing to rising its application in geophysical surveys, underground infrastructure mapping, unexploded ordnance (UXO), and mine detection. The hand-held market will boost by applications of hand-held GPR in the construction industry for locating rebar, conduits, post-tension cables and voids, and determine concrete slab thickness in real-time.

Transport & Road Inspection is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global Ground Penetrating Radar Market segmented into Transport & Road Inspection, archaeology, disaster inspection, and Municipal & Environmental Protection. By Application, Transport & Road Inspection will lead the market owing to tremendously use GPR for monitor roadway and bridge structural conditions effectively & efficiently, early and accurate detection, localization, and assessment of damages or defects in pavement and bridge deck. The archeology segment will boom by its application to detect and map subsurface archaeological artifacts, features, and patterning.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market during the anticipated period.

Based on region, the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market over the forecast period owing to the demand for Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) in the construction industry and military applications. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period due to rapid urbanization led to the demand for GPR in infrastructure development and demand in military agencies.

Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as GSSI, Mala, IDS GeoRadar, GEOTECH, SSI, US Radar, Utsi Electronics, Chemring Group, Radiodetection, Japan Radio Co, ChinaGPR and Kedian Reed are the key players in the global Ground Penetrating Radar Market.

