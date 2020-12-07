Separation machinery market has gained an unprecedented advantage within the chemical, material and other industry verticals where separating constituents of a mixture forms an integral part of the entire process. The accelerated industrial development concurrent with the rising population will lead to a tremendous surge in the consumption of utilities like power, water, transportation and communication. Subsequently, the oil & gas segment will be propelled further along with the realization of large scale water treatment. These sectors present a vast opportunity for the separation machinery industry owing to the need for filtering away unnecessary elements or contaminants. The food and healthcare sectors will also be impacted due to the increased population and the separation equipment market will benefit from adoption by companies ranging from consumer product manufacturers to the providers of medical solutions.

Expounding the potential of the separation equipment market in wastewater treatment, recently the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) agreed to loan an amount of USD 170 million to the Egyptian government for constructing a water treatment facility. The project is aimed at processing sewage water from habitants in the northeast region to cater to the augmented demand of irrigation water and ensuring the environmental security of the adjacent Lake Manzala. The facility will have a capacity of treating around 5 million cubic meters of water on completion in 2022, where sewage from three towns will be diverted. The KFAED-Egyptian project is an instance that indicates a certain increase in water demand all over the globe and the probability of similar facilities being built in response by countries to supply clean water, which will in turn boost the separation machinery market.

Owing to the extensive requirement of separation equipment in supply or expulsion of clean water, the separation machinery market earned the highest remuneration from the water and wastewater segment, which held 20 percent of the overall share in 2017. The segment is expected to deliver additional propulsion to the separation machinery industry in the future, where manufacturing plants, sustainable cities and large establishments may install closed-cycle waters systems for the recycling of waste water.

To promote the processing of waste, government mandates all over the world have laid out the maximum permissible levels of contaminants below which the treated water is deemed suitable for consumption or discharge in the water bodies. Adherence to these regulations by treatment facilities and processing industries will promulgate the separation machinery market worldwide, which garnered a revenue in excess of USD 84.9 billion in 2017.

The utility of separation apparatus in water treatment and desalination facilities has instigated several innovative designs in the separation machinery market. For example, a group of researchers at the Iran’s Amirkabir University of Technology have developed a desalination machine for purifying water using water membranes. The equipment could come in handy to desalinate large quantities of water to Iranian citizens, as the nation is expected to face a water crisis in the coming years. The team also claims to have designed a desalination machine that can separate heavy metal contaminants from industrial waste water. Such a device is beneficial in eliminating water pollution due to industrial discharge and maintain the ecological balance in the surrounding areas.

The separation machinery market has proved to be of vital importance in the healthcare sector, where technological advancements have permitted the incursion of separation systems in most of the medical tests and drug manufacturing processes. Medical centrifuges are essential in the separation of blood cell layers from blood samples, in DNA separation for diagnostic purposes and in many other applications due to their high reliability and cost-effective operations. The practicality of separation equipment in studies pertaining to different branches of life sciences will give a great impetus to the separation equipment market.

It is estimated that approx. 80 percent of the waste water globally is released in to the water bodies without treatment, mostly in the emerging economies that lack proper infrastructure, technical capabilities and finance. Essentially, provision of better sanitary services guarantees the lowering of health risks and additional health improvements, which can be achieved thought effective wastewater management. Products offered by the market have the potential to help resolve the functional challenges involved in separation of oils, toxic chemicals, bacteria and other impurities during the wastewater treatment procedures.

With the mounting pressure put on the developed as well as emerging countries by UN to follow waste water treatment and recycling processes, the need for effective separation of pollutants and impurities will drive the separation machinery market growth. Anticipated to witness a 4 percent CAGR over 2018-2024, the market comprises of key players such as SWECO, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Russel Finex, ACS manufacturing, Ferrum AG among others.

