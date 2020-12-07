This Future Market Insights (FMI) report examines the global amniotic membrane market for the period 2013–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into market opportunity for amniotic membrane and provide assessment of pipeline developments in amniotic membrane market.

The global amniotic membrane market has seen changes in landscape in the last decade. The key accomplishment in unlocking the potential for amniotic membrane to be used for the treatment of defects of the corneal epithelia has been attained by initiating mass extraction and storage of amniotic membrane for medical applications.

The market for amniotic membrane is primarily driven by increased adoption of amniotic membrane for various applications, financial investments for development of innovative amniotic membrane, increasing focus on tissue-cell and stem cell research, unmet clinical needs fuelling demand for regenerative therapies, increase in regulatory harmonization to accelerate pace of product approvals, rise in number of amniotic membrane transplants, etc. However, lack of skilled/experienced professionals, high gestation period and time-to-market due to lengthy clinical trials, lack of standardized guidelines on tissue and bio-medical engineering are the factors deterring the growth of the global market.

The Global Amniotic Membrane Market has been Segmented Based on:

Product Type

Application

End User

Region

The report analyses the global amniotic membrane market in terms of value (US$ Mn). The report begins with the market definition and explaining different types of amniotic membrane types available in the market. This section also provides an overview on dermal substitute market, to which amniotic membrane is a sub-part. The market view point section includes FMI’s analysis on key trends, drivers, opportunities and macro factors influencing the global market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows to better equip with crystal clear decision-making insights. Pipeline analysis provided in the subsequent section helps to identify future rivals in the global market.

The report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. The regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan & China (APEJC)

Japan

China

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Each of these sections analyse the regional market by product type, application, end users and country. The regional introductory section provides key insights on market dynamics for each region. The section is mainly designed to provide current scenario of the amniotic membrane market in the region and forecast for 2018–2028. The representative market participants section gives the list of companies operating in each region, competitive landscape and intensity map of their presence in each region.

To arrive at the market size, we have used our in-house epidemiology data-based model to estimate the amniotic membrane market size. We have adopted bottom-up approach to forecast the amniotic membrane market. The weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market size of various product type mentioned in the scope of the study. The country price is captured with the local currency. The local currency figures are then converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, FMI has also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of the countries. Prices considered in the models are standardized based on the type of amniotic membrane allografts used to treat patients.

The forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of currently approved amniotic membrane products over 2018–2028. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

In the next section of the report, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. The market structure analysis provides tier-wise breakdown of total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis and brand share analysis for the key market players. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the market segments. Detailed profiles of players operating in the global amniotic membrane market are also provided in the report, which highlight company description, overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview. The key players covered in the report include Integra LifeSciences Inc., MiMedx Group, Inc., Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., Skye Biologics Inc., Katena Products, Inc., Tissue-Tech Inc., Amnio Technology, LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, and Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, among others.

The next section of report analyses the market based on product types and forecast is provided in terms of value for the next 10 years. The product types covered in the report include:

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

Lyophilized Amniotic Membrane

The next section of the report provides analysis based on application and the forecast is provided in terms of value for the next 10 years. The applications covered in the report include:

Surgical Wound

Ophthalmology

Others

The next section of report analyses the market based on the end users of amniotic membrane products and provides the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. End users covered in the report include:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Academic Research Centres

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the products. To understand the key growth segments, Future Market Insights provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis, which helps to identify real market opportunities.