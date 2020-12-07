UK pet cancer therapeutics market has emerged as a profitable revenue ground owing to the availability of pet cancer vaccines in most of the regions before chemotherapy drugs. The researchers and pet care companies are constantly working towards developing new vaccines and medications which will support the regional business growth.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an American spends an average of USD 235 annually on dog’s health and USD 160 on pet cats. With the growing expenditure on pet health and wellbeing, the business will witness considerable growth in the coming times.

The increasing prevalence of several types of cancers in dogs is one of the key factor expected to accelerate the pet cancer therapeutics market growth over the forecast period. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in pets, particularly dogs that are older than ten years. In fact, around 50 percent of elderly dogs develop the disease, and around one in four dogs eventually succumb to the same.

Chemotherapy drugs have gained prominence as one of the most effective pet cancer treatments in veterinary oncology. The goal of chemotherapy treatment in animals is to eliminate or control cancer while still offering a high quality of life to pets. This therapy can be used as a primary treatment or in combination with other treatments like radiation therapy and surgery for particular cancer types such as lymphoma. In fact, the lymphoma segment is expected to record 19.1% CAGR through 2020-2025.

In lymphoma cases, the chemotherapy treatment can be used to shrink tumors before surgery or to help remove microscopic cancer cells that can’t or haven’t been removed through surgery. For advanced cancers, this treatment can be used after surgery to stop the spread of cancer in other parts of the body.

Pet cancer therapeutics companies are constantly working towards enhancing the product offerings to meet the requirements of the consumers and to achieve a competitive edge. For instance, Colorado-based VetDC – a veterinary cancer therapeutics firm in the year 2017, launched TANOVEA™- CA1 which received approval from the U.S. FDA’s center for veterinary medicine, making the novel medicine a new animal drug used towards the treatment of lymphoma in dogs.

Some of the other prominent companies operating in the pet cancer therapeutics market include Vetivax, Zoetis, Aratana Therapeutics, and Regeneus, among a few others.

