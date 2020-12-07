Breast cancer therapeutics market is poised for robust growth on the back of increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, in both developed as well as developing nations. In recent years, there has been a major increase in breast cancer patients due to numerous reasons like aging, genetics, alcohol addictions, and many others. In fact, as per the WHO (World Healthcare Organization) estimate, breast cancer impacts around 2.1 million women every year and also causes the biggest number of cancer-related deaths among women.

The breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to record significant growth revenues from targeted drugs therapies. In fact, the targeted drug therapy segment was valued at around USD 11, 559.6 million in the year 2018. This growth can be attributed to surging R&D investments by industry participants across the globe. These companies have been developing innovative drugs that can efficiently target particular proteins and genes involved in the survival and growth of cancer cells.

Different types of breast cancer therapeutic products and services include targeted drug therapy, hormone drugs, and chemotherapy drugs. In 2018, targeted drug therapy market was estimated to be worth nearly US$11.6 billion. Ongoing research and development efforts by industry participants will certainly enhance the effectiveness of future targeted breast cancer therapeutics solutions.

Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, retail pharmacies, and ecommerce are among the different channels for distribution of anticancer drugs. The distribution of breast cancer therapeutics via retail pharmacies is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% through 2025. A vast majority of consumers are switching to retail pharmacies on account of prolonged usage of targeted drug therapies and reimbursement variations.

Leading breast cancer therapeutics industry participants such as Eisai, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Roche Diagnostics, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Celgene, MAQUET, Drager, and Breas Medical have been undertaking several organic and inorganic strategies like novel product launches, partnerships, acquisitions to meet unmet needs in breast cancer treatments.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Product

4.1. Global breast cancer therapeutics market share by product, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Hormone drugs

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3. Chemotherapy drugs

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.4. Targeted drug therapy

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Breast cancer therapeutics Market, By Distribution channel

5.1. Global breast cancer therapeutics market share by distribution channel, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Clinics

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.5. e-commerce

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.6. Retail pharmacies

