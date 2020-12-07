Orthopedic devices market is expected to record prominent growth over the forecast period on the bank of rising geriatric population across the world. In recent years, there has been a major increase in the aging population globally. In fact, as per the WHO (World Health Organization) estimates, presently 125 million people across the world are aged 80 years or older.

The growing prevalence of bone related infirmities is expected to steer the joint reconstruction market towards lucrative growth in the coming years. Advancements in technological medical procedures such as minimally invasive implants have witnessed substantial demand from joint reconstruction surgeries. Smart implants with microprocessors for instant data transfer, customized implants, and other innovative products in the orthopedic devices market, portrays a wide range of orthopedic solutions and treatments available to cater to the rising number of orthopedic patients.

The global orthopedic devices industry is expected to record significant growth revenues from the trauma fixation devices segment owing to burgeoning prevalence of road accidents and sport-related injuries. As per the WHO estimates, approximately 1.5 million people lose their lives every year due to road traffic crash. Moreover, between 20 million to 50 million more people suffer from non-fatal injuries with many incurring a physical disability as a result of their injury. This has led to an increase in the demand for trauma fixation devices, predominantly accelerating orthopedic devices market growth over the forecast period.

U.S. orthopedic devices market is expected to record a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. For instance, in 2017, the nation spent around USD 3.5 trillion on health infrastructure. Of that USD 3.5 trillion, USD 1.5 trillion was indirectly or directly financed by the federal government. Moreover, it is anticipated that these costs will increase to USD 2.9 trillion by 2028.

Leading companies providing orthopedic devices worldwide include Integra Lifesciences, DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive, ConforMIS, Globus Medical, DePuy Synthes, Medacta, Waldemar Link, Smith and Nephew, Conmed, Alphatec Spine, Stryker, and Medtronic Spinal. These companies are focusing on new product development and geographical expansion. Strategic mergers and acquisitions will aid these firms to consolidate their position in the highly competitive global market.

