Oxygen cylinders and concentrators market is set to witness tremendous growth over the projected timeframe of 2019 to 2025. This can be credited to increased product adoption due to rising prevalence of respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD and pulmonary diseases. Major factors responsible for increasing the risk of these diseases include increasing air pollution, tobacco smoking, exposure to dust, etc. Besides, growing elderly population who are susceptible to respiratory ailments is another prominent factor that will further stimulate the demand for oxygen cylinders worldwide.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, over 25 million Americans suffer from asthma which is more commonly found in children than adults. The high geriatric population in both developed as well as developing countries are propelling the demand for oxygen cylinders and concentrators since the aged population is prone to severe respiratory disease and other chronic medical conditions.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2097

With respect to the application spectrum, healthcare has accounted for a major stake in the oxygen cylinders and concentrators market for the past few years. During the year 2018, healthcare was responsible for 47.1% of the revenue share and has continued to witness robust gains due to the rise in hospital admissions with highly prevalent chronic diseases and patients requiring oxygen cylinders.

Portable oxygen cylinders segment had secured a significant market share of 53.0% in 2018 and is anticipated to foresee robust growth over upcoming years on account of improved mobility and convenience offered by these devices. Further, rising incidence of chronic diseases, interstitial lung disease, cyanosis, hypoxaemia, pulmonary fibrosis, coronary occlusion, and severe hemorrhage has significantly increased the use of portable oxygen cylinders in different domains, thereby positively influencing the segment growth.

North America accounted for largest market share of around 34.7% in 2018 with the U.S. oxygen cylinders and concentrators market being the highest contributor to this growth. This can be credited to availability of large number of hospital facilities equipped with sophisticated oxygen delivery systems in the country.

Prominent business players operating in the oxygen cylinders and concentrators market such as Inogen and O2 Concepts, Philips Respironics, Nidek Medical, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Teijin, Inova Labs and Invacare are inclined on implementing effective business strategies such as new product development, mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2097

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends, by product

4.2. Portable

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3. Fixed

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Oxygen Cylinders and Concentrators Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends, by application

5.2. Healthcare

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Manufacturing

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.5. Aerospace & Automotive

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/oxygen-cylinders-and-concentrators-market