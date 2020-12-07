Global in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market size is slated to expand at a considerable pace over the coming years, as a result of the growing elderly population who is at high risk of suffering from colon and rectal cancer.

Due to the myriad benefits associated with cancer screening, medical societies and government agencies are raising awareness and offering in-vitro colorectal cancer screening guidelines, presenting several methods on ways to risk stratify patients. Rising initiatives, along with potential benefits of early disease screening, will help incur extra costs and drive the overall production value of the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market over the projected timeframe.

In terms of segmentation by test type, the fecal occult blood tests (FOBT) segment held revenue share of 83.8% in 2018 and is anticipated to depict a CAGR of 4.7% through 2025. The segmental growth can be credited to its ease of use and cost-effectiveness.

Busy work schedules and changes in lifestyles along with the emergence of medical conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease will intensify the cases of colorectal cancer. With many public and private undertakings introducing effective awareness programs related to the importance of screening tests and the need to ensure early detection of cancer, global in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is sure to witness enormous growth over the next decades.

The U.S. has emerged as a profitable revenue terrain over the years and has driven the North America in-vitro colorectal cancer screening test market outlook. Unhealthy dietary habits due to the increase in consumption of processed, packaged food along with high consumption of alcohol have led to an increase in the number of people with chronic diseases in the region. According to the American Cancer Society, the total cases of colorectal cancer in the U.S. by the end of 2020 could be estimated at, 43,340 new cases of rectal cancer and 104,610 new incidences of colon cancer.

The researchers are constantly working towards developing new, enhanced modes of cancer testing to ensure the process is less painful and reliable. For instance, in the year 2019, professors at Maastricht University, Netherlands unveiled their ABC- Cancer Project that aims at offering non-invasive colorectal cancer screening with the help of biomarkers in patient’s breath, instead of fecal blood testing that may carry a high risk of showing false-positive results.

The competitive landscape of the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market comprises of companies such as Eiken Chemical, Beckman Coulter, Alere, Qiagen, EMD Millipore, Abbott Molecular, and Siemens Healthcare, among others. These key industry players are focusing on gaining lucrative growth opportunities and expanding their footprint in the global market through various initiatives such as innovative product launches, business expansions, and M&A.

