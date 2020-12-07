FMI utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Collection

FMI collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

Data Validation

In this phase, FMI validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.

Data Analysis and Projection

Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.

For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.

Market Segmentation

This comprehensive research report has cohesively segmented the global industrial pipe insulation materials market into segments on the basis of material type, product type, end-use and region. On the basis of material type, the global industrial pipe insulation materials market is segmented by fiberglass, mineral wool, cellular glass, polyurethane, polyester and others. On the basis of product type, the global industrial pipe insulation material market is segmented into prefabricated, rolls & butts, spray. On the basis of end use, industrial pipe insulation materials market is segmented into chemicals, food and beverages, oil & gas, power, metal manufacturing and other industrial. Key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, India, China, Japan, SEAPAC and Middle East & Africa.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Market Overview

3. Market Viewpoint Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Economic Outlook

3.3.1. Global GDP by Region and Country, 2006–2021

3.3.2. Global Industry Value Added

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Trends

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

4. Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Materials Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

4.1. Market Volume (KT) Projections

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Market Size Projections

4.3.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Materials Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, by Material Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Material Type

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Material Type

5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (KT) By Material Type, 2013–2017

5.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (KT) Forecast By Material Type, 2018-2028

5.3.1. Fiberglass

5.3.2. Mineral Wool

5.3.3. Cellulose

5.3.4. Polyurethane

5.3.5. Polyester

5.3.6. Others

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Type

Material Type By Product Type By End Use By Region Fiberglass



Mineral Wool



Cellular Glass



Polyurethane



Polystyrene



Others Prefabricated



Rolls & Batts Spray Chemical



Food & Beverages



Oil & Gas



Power



Metal Manufacturing



Other Industrial North America



Latin America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



SEAPAC



MEA



China



Japan