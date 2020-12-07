Global Coated Fabrics for Defense Market

A new research report by Future Market Insights focuses on the current demand for coated fabrics for defense market. It includes an analysis which involves different types of fabric materials available in the global market, the types of materials and also the key regions in which the global market has been divided. FMI utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Collection

FMI collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

Data Validation

In this phase, FMI validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.

Data Analysis and Projection

Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.

For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.

Standard Report Structure

Executive Summary



Market Definition



Macro-economic analysis



Parent Market Analysis



Market Overview



Forecast Factors



Segmental Analysis and Forecast



Regional Analysis



Competition Analysis



Target Audience

Production Companies



Suppliers



Channel Partners



Marketing Authorities



Subject Matter Experts



Research Institutions



Financial Institutions



Market Consultants



Government Authorities



Key Questions Answered

How the market has performed over the past few years?



What have been the challenges for market participants and how did they overcome them?



How has the technology landscape evolved over the past years?



How the competitors have performed and what have been their growth strategies?



What is the market potential expected to look like in near future across the globe?



How to sustain and grow market share?



What should be the future course of action?



Where do I currently stand?



Which are the segments, factors, regions offering promising growth potential?



What are the trends in the market and am I ready for them?



Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global Military Spending

3.1.2. Global Coated Fabrics Market

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2. Product – Cost Structure Analysis

4.3. Value Chain

4.4. Forecast Factors-Relevance and Impact

5. Global Market Value and Volume Forecast

5.1. Coated Fabric for defense Market Size and Forecast Analysis

5.2. Global Pricing

5.3. Global Market Value and Volume Forecast

Market Taxonomy

By Fabric By Application By Material By Region Polyamide/Nylon



PVC



Teflon



Aramid



Polyester Personnel



Oriented Object



Oriented CF for Military



Other Equipment Thermoplastic



Rubber North America



Latin America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



China



India



Japan



South East Asia & Pacific



Middle East & Africa