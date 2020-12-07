U.S. contraceptives market share is expected to attain a CAGR of 5.3% through 2025. over 60 million women in the country are currently in childbearing age and about 70% of them are at the possibility of developing unintended pregnancy. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 may have slightly stalled the production and supply of contraceptives. Side effects of consumption and failure of functioning will also hamper the demand for the product to some extent.

A steady rise in the number of unintended pregnancies around the world and consistent prevalence of infertility cases caused due to obesity, unhealthy dietary habits, smoking, and alcohol consumption will significantly drive contraceptives market trends. Statistics reveal that about 90% of sexually active women use contraception measures and the remaining 10% who do not seek any procedures contribute to half of the unplanned pregnancies.

In terms of segmentation by product, the devices segment is set to exhibit a growth rate of 7.8% through 2025. Contraceptive devices are witnessing immense popularity, owing to their high effectiveness with over 99% success rate, low costs, easy availability, ease of use, and less side effects, which will become significant drivers expanding the global contraceptives market outlook over the projected timeframe.

Based on age, the global contraceptives market from the 20-29 segment registered remuneration of nearly $8,505.6 million in 2018. According to reliable statistics, 50% of conceptions in the U.S. were unplanned, out of which, 40% ended up in abortion.

Contraceptives are dominantly used by women in the age group of 20-29 and this segment gathered more than USD 8.56 billion in yearly revenues in 2018. A statistical report states that over 50% of the pregnancies in the U.S.A are unplanned and 42% of this number end up in abortion. Additionally, a consistent increment in the number of teenage pregnancies in this region will escalate the consumption of the product.

Annual revenues collected across India for contraceptives were estimated at USD 864.3 million in 2018 and the number is predicted to grow owing to expanding knowledge among Indian women about the applications and uses of the products. Family health planning, government conducted family planning programs for proper contraception services in the country will also reinforce contraception use.

The competitive landscape of the contraceptives market comprises of companies such as Mayer Laboratories, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Pfizer, among others. These key industry players are focusing on expanding their foothold and gaining lucrative growth opportunities through varied strategies such as M&A, new product launches, and business expansions.

