Breast implants market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the coming years owing to the increasing number of breast augmentation surgeries. As per American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentation procedures rose by nearly 37% between 2000 and 2016 in the U.S. In 2019, the number of breast augmentation procedures increased considerably in comparison to 2018, showcasing an upward trend.

Annual revenue from saline breast implants reached more than USD 118 million in 2018 and is expected to strike a significant CAGR through the coming years owing to their high flexibility in terms of size, cost-effectiveness, and durability. In addition to these factors, saline breast implants render better safety over other methods.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2020

In terms of product, saline breast implants segment held a valuation of $118.0 million in 2018 and is projected to witness substantial growth through the forecast timeframe. Advantages such as cost-effectiveness, durability, and flexibility in terms of size are anticipated to display significant growth over the forecast period. Also, saline breast implants provide better safety in comparison to silicone breast implants.

In terms of application, the overall market is classified into breast reconstruction and breast augmentation segment. Among these, breast augmentation segment is slated to witness tremendous growth over the coming years. In fact, in 2018, the segment held a valuation of over $1.9 billion. Breast augmentation is considered as a sought after procedure since it is capable of restoring breast volume after pregnancy or weigh reduction. It also assists in achieving more rounded breasts with enhanced symmetry. Subsequently, rising number of women opting for this procedure will further augment the growth of the segment.

The textured breast implants industry is estimated to reach a CAGR of 10.6% in the coming years. There is a consistent demand for these implants by numerous surgeons to design stiff and naturally shaped breasts. Virtual Medical Centre revealed that over 90% of breast implants opted by consumers in Australia are textured.

Brazil dominated the breast implants market in Latin America and was valued approximately $307.0 million in 2018. The anticipated growth is ascribed to the booming beauty industry along with vast opportunities with respect to low-cost cosmetic treatments in the field of medical tourism. Furthermore, increasing pressure to look young and beautiful among women, has further resulted in increased demand for breast augmentation procedures in the region.

Some of the key industry players operating in the breast implants market are Cereplas, Mentor, HansBiomed, Sientra, Groupe Sebbin, Arion Laboratoires, GC Aesthetics, Establishment Labs, Ideal Implant, and Allergan among many others.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2020

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Breast Implants Market, By Shape

5.1. Breast implants market share by shape, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

5.2. Round

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Anatomical

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Breast Implants Market, By Application

6.1. market share by application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

6.2. Breast Augmentation

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

6.3. Breast Reconstruction

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Breast Implants Market, By Texture

7.1. market share by shape, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

7.2. Smooth

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

7.3. Textured

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/breast-implants-market