Diagnostic ultrasound market is projected to foresee commendable growth in coming years owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders across middle– and low-income countries. In fact, as per WHO, more than 75% of cardiovascular diseases occur in middle and low-income countries. Hence, rapid adoption of diagnostic ultrasound for the diagnosis of numerous ailments such as tumors, heart conditions, stomach problems, brain infections, abnormal liver growth, and abdominal cysts will positively impact business growth.

The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis has driven the need for effective diagnostic tools on a large-scale. Researchers are constantly innovating new ultrasound tests to deliver more precise results of the symptoms. A recent study discovered that the integration of clinical evaluation with lung ultrasound (LUS) would offer increased sensitivity for COVID-19 pneumonia diagnosis and might facilitate the detection of false-negative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR results. Such initiatives could broaden the business horizon for diagnostic ultrasound equipment.

With respect to portability, in 2018, the trolley segment accounted for nearly 70% revenue share and is projected to witness substantial growth through the forecast timeframe. Trolley systems have been conventionally utilized for diagnostic ultrasound examinations way before the introduction of the portable systems. These systems are highly preferred in medical practice owing to their in-built advanced features, superior image quality, and easy-to-use structure.

In terms of end-user, maternity centers segment held a considerable share back in 2018 and is likely to exhibit more than 3.7% CAGR over the forecast time period. Globally increasing birth rates and surging incidences of pregnancy related complications will impel the business growth over the coming years. Subsequently, increasing awareness towards fetus safety will further fuel the growth of the segment. Additionally, growing emphasis on routine ultrasound during pregnancy, availability of ultrasound services across developing countries, and increasing access to ultrasound in maternity centers would further stimulate market growth.

Diagnostic ultrasound market in Europe will witness more than 2.6% CAGR over the forecast time period. Rapidly growing elderly population and rising prevalence of chronic disorders will fuel the regional market growth. Furthermore, healthcare advancement and escalating technological adoption are prime factors pushing the growth of the market in countries like Germany. Favorable reimbursement policies in terms of cancer screening and fetal ultrasound imaging will also favor industry growth.

Companies operating in the diagnostic ultrasound market such as Analogic, Koninklijke Philips, Arthrex, Chison, Esaote, C.R. Bard, GE Healthcare, FujiFilm, Fukuda Denshi, Mobisante and Promed, Kalamed, and Hitachi are engaging in organic as well as inorganic strategies like acquisition, new product launch and mergers to expand their market presence and geographical reach.

