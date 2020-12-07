U.S. healthcare analytics market has emerged as a profitable geographical terrain over the years and will continue to witness robust gains in the coming times. Improved disposable income among people in the region and the easy availability of healthcare financing has supported developments in the regional industry. Rising investments in venture capital funds and the demand for enhanced healthcare facilities will support the healthcare analytics industry in the U.S.

Surging investor interest in technologies that provide big data analytics tools is likely to augment healthcare analytics market size in the ensuing years. Escalating funding for healthcare analytics funding via venture capital funds will further impel healthcare analytics industry outlook over the estimated period.

Healthcare analytics has witnessed a robust surge in the adoption rate over the last few years. This trend is expected to continue, attributed to the rising use of technology to control the cost associated with advanced medical services. As per reports, healthcare analytics market could cross USD 18.25 billion in total annual remunerations by the end of 2025.

The ongoing healthcare crisis has prompted global healthcare leaders to proceed with the creation of clean and quality datasets for the purpose of algorithm development. In March 2020, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a call to action for experts to build AI tools that could be effectively applied to a novel COVID-19 dataset.

Clinical management segment will reach a commendable valuation of USD 5,688.0 million by 2025, cite reports. Surging deployment of healthcare analytics tools will allow the implementation of preventive care, in turn decreasing readmission rates, and bolstering healthcare data analytics business landscape over the forecast period.

The highest growth potential is due to its ability to furnish healthcare analytics solutions that could effectively utilize critical information and data in support of operational, clinical, and financial decisions, putting them on the path of achieving successful outcomes.

Some of the leading healthcare analytics companies include Cerner Corporation, IBM, Change Healthcare, Evolent Health, and GE Healthcare, among various others.

