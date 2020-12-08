Emitters in Irrigation Market: Introduction

The Emitters in Irrigation are installed to use water efficiently in the agriculture practices. It is gaining higher adoption among farmers as the level of groundwater has been declining at alarming rate across the globe. The Emitters in Irrigation routes water and fertilizer directly to the roots of the crops using drip irrigation technology that had made it efficient alternative to other irrigation systems while micro irrigation systems plays major role in increasing crop production along with the quality.

The Emitters in Irrigation had witnessed penetration in the recent past owing to recent technological advancements in the field. The technology related to irrigation have improved notably over the last decade that had played huge role to increase crop production in the same amount of available land.

The growing importance of water due to limited availability of water, increasing awareness among farmers and governmental efforts will result in the widespread adoption of `Emitters in Irrigation in the coming years. The market players are focusing on developing advanced technologies for management of water use efficiency to serve the growing market and maximize revenue.

Emitters in Irrigation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The use of emitters in irrigation has emerged as one of the most efficient methods that uses every drop of water efficiently for irrigation. The emitters in irrigation market will be positively impacted by the growing demand for efficient irrigational water management systems, owing to the anticipatory strict government regulations mandating the use of water in the agricultural sector. The market will also be driven by the increase in the number greenhouse farms that essentially use emitters for irrigation.

The APEJ region is anticipated to witness significant demand, due to the unique advantages offered by emitters in irrigation systems as countries are focusing towards enhancement in crop yield and quality. Demand in the MEA region will also grow largely, due to the rising need for efficient water management in arid regions. Government authorities are undertaking efforts in water conservation practices in the region. The use of inline emitters in irrigation finds huge applicability among field crops due to the presence of small spaces between them. Although clogging is observed to be a problem among emitters in irrigation, proper planning and design along with filtration technologies are expected to remove operational problems associated with system usage.

Emitters in Irrigation Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the type, the emitters in irrigation market can be segmented into:

Basic

Pressure compensating

On the basis of the application, the emitters in irrigation market can be segmented into:

Drip Irrigation Porous pipe Pre-installed emitter lines Punch-in emitters

Micro-irrigation

On the basis of the flow rate, the emitters in irrigation market can be segmented into:

1/2 gallon per hour

1 gallon per hour

2 gallons per hour

On the basis of the crop, the emitters in irrigation market can be segmented into:

Agriculture

Landscape

Greenhouse

Others

On the basis of the end use, the emitters in irrigation market can be segmented into:

Field Crops

Fruits & nuts

Vegetable crops

Other

Emitters in Irrigation Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global emitters in irrigation market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe, Japan and North America are anticipated to register significant growth as emitters are becoming an important component of irrigation systems as they offer efficient use of water resources. The APEJ region is expected to register high demand from developing countries, such as India and China, which are focusing towards the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices by farmers. The MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are anticipated to register notable growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period.

Emitters in Irrigation Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global emitters in irrigation market include:

Antelco pty Ltd.

Netafim Limited

Jain Irrigation System Limited

Lindsay Corporation

The Toro Company

Eurodrip S.A.

EPC Industries Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

Rivulus Irrigation

Driptech Incorporated