Air Bubble Detectors Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global air bubble detectors market was valued at ~US$ 90 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~9% from 2020 to 2030. An air bubble detector is a small device that works on sensors, which are used to detect the presence of bubbles in fluid filled tubes. These devices play a vital role in the field of medical technology and pharmaceuticals. Bubble detection is critical in applications such as infusion pumps, hemodialysis, and blood flow monitoring.

North America dominated the global air bubble detectors market in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about different treatment programs and increase in number of patients with end-stage kidney disease opting for home dialysis in the U.S. are expected to drive the market in North America. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for air bubble detectors during the forecast period. The market in the region is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Advantages over Conventional Delivery Systems to Drive Global Market

Delivery devices such as infusion pumps have several advantages over conventional delivery systems (syringes/pens/injections). Conventional delivery systems can less accurately deliver drugs and result in greater variability. Therefore, the adoption of this type of delivery system in fluid management is rising in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. This also drives the need for air bubble detectors, which is a key component for management of bubble detection in infusion pumps. Advancements in air detection sensors such as alarms to clinicians of the presence of air in the infusion pump have led to improved patient safety.

Flexible Detectors to Dominate Global Market

In terms of product type, the global air bubble detectors market has been bifurcated into flexible detectors and fixed detectors. The flexible detectors segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. New product development, increase in number of manufacturers of blood processing equipment, and rise in demand for home dialysis are the factors likely to drive the segment.

Ultrasonic Sensors to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on technology, the global air bubble detectors market has been classified into ultrasonic sensors and capacitive sensors. The ultrasonic sensors segment held a major market share in 2019. The ultrasonic sensor incorporated with bubble detectors are capable of positively identifying the presence of a break in flow of any type of liquid. These sensors maintain precise sensitivity without calibration.

Blood Processing Equipment to be Highly Attractive Application

In terms of application, the global air bubble detectors market has been categorized into dialysis & transfusion, cardio-pulmonary bypass, infusion & parenteral infusion pumps, diagnostic devices, blood processing equipment, and others. The blood processing equipment segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. Blood leakage, blood loss, and air in the blood could lead to serious complications. Therefore, devices such as air bubble sensors are utilized to identify air bubbles during blood processing and help to avoid air embolism. This is likely to drive the segment.

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers to be Major End Users

Based on end user, the global air bubble detectors market has been divided into hospitals & healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industries. The increase in the number of surgeries and adoption of medical equipment for different processes, such as blood processing and nutrition infusion, are key factors boosting demand for air bubble detectors among hospitals and healthcare providers.

North America to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global air bubble detectors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global air bubble detectors market in 2019, followed by Asia Pacific. North America accounted for a major share of the global air bubble detectors market in 2019. According to a study conducted by the University of California, a large number of people in the U.S. has opted for home dialysis. This is one of the factors likely to drive the market in North America.

Competition Landscape

The global air bubble detectors market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Moog, Inc., Introtek International, SONOTEC GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Piezo Technologies, CeramTec TopCo GmbH, Siansonic, Strain Measurement Devices, and Biosonix (Biomerics LLC).

