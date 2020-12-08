Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global dry eye disease treatment market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global dry eye disease treatment market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the global dry eye disease treatment market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global dry eye disease treatment market.

Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global dry eye disease treatment market for the historical period 2018–2019 and forecast period 2020–2030, rise in reported cases of dry eye disease, increase in the number of surgical procedures such as LASIK surgery, adverse effects of rising pollution levels, advances in treatment of dry eye, and introduction of new therapies are projected to drive the global dry eye disease treatment market

According to the report, the global dry eye disease treatment market was valued at US$ 5.4 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2030

Increase in Reported Cases of Dry Eye Disease: Key Drivers

In the U.S., dry eye disease is considered a critical and significant public health issue. An article published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology stated that the estimated prevalence of dry eye disease was 5.28% in the U.S. between 2003 and 2015.

According to an article published in the Journal of Ophthalmology, prevalence and incidence of dry eye disease vary from 5% to 50% and the prevalence is rising due to higher incidence of some risk factors and gradual aging of the population. Hence, rise in prevalence of dry eye disease is expected to drive the market.

Production of tears decreases with age. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the prevalence of dry eye in elderly people. Moreover, use of several classes of medicines has been hypothesized as a major cause of dry eye, especially in the elderly. For instance, according to an article published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology, in the U.S., prevalence of dry eye disease increased with age from 0.20% for ages 2 to 17 years to 11.66% for individuals aged 50+. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) projections (2018), the global geriatric population is expected to reach about 1.5 billion by 2050.

Dry eye is one of the common problems, which occurs when eyes do not produce enough tears. Several factors can cause dry eyes including natural aging and side effects of drugs such as histamines. Additionally, diabetes increases the risk of dry eye disease. Moreover, people who wear contact lenses complain of dry eye disease.

Key Players of Dry Eye Disease Treatment Market Report:

This report profiles major players in the global dry eye disease treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

Key players operating in the global dry eye disease treatment market include

Novartis AG

Allergan

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

OASIS Medical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

RegeneRx (ReGenTree, LLC)

