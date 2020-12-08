Psoriasis Treatment Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’S report on the global psoriasis treatment market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the same indicators for the said market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall market revenue of the global market for the period of 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast end-year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after extensive research. Primary research involves bulk of the research efforts, wherein, analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involves referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global psoriasis treatment market.

Psoriasis Treatment Market: Predictive Biomarkers Offer Opportunities in Specialized Medicine

Even as healthcare, as a whole, is transitioning slowly towards value-based care for better patient outcomes and improved quality of life, increase in the prevalence of psoriasis, globally, is spurring investments toward its treatment and management methods. This has resulted in manufacturers in the psoriasis treatment market focussing on research & development for better disease management, which has led to the innovation of newer drugs that are more efficient. For instance, in April 2019, Samsung Bioepis’ – Eticovo, the second biosimilar of Etanercept, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of psoriasis in moderate to severe cases.

With biologics gradually losing their exclusivity and becoming increasingly accessible, they are expected to positively contribute to the growth of the global psoriasis treatment market. According to this study by Transparency Market Research, in 2018, the market was valued at ~US$ 13.8 Bn, and is set to hit the ~US$ 35.7 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touch points. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players of Psoriasis Treatment Report:

Key players operating in the global psoriasis treatment market include

Amgen, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

AbbVie, Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Biogen, Inc.

These players are focused on adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen product portfolios. These companies have adopted strategies such as collaborations & acquisitions, expansion of geographical footprint, investments in research & development, and manufacture of novel drugs in order to be competitive in the global market.

