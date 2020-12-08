TMR’s report on the global pharmaceutical excipients market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the global market during the forecast period i.e. from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall revenue of the global pharmaceutical excipients market for the 2017–2027 period, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global pharmaceutical excipients market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global pharmaceutical excipients market

Global market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. However, there are certain challenges such as poor solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in the formulation of oral solid dosage drugs. Hence, companies in the market for pharmaceutical excipients are increasing R&D in spray drying, lipid-based drug delivery, and multiparticulate systems to overcome the limitations of traditional approaches. This is evident since the oral formulation segment is predicted for exponential growth. The global pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to reach ~US$ 10.7 Bn by the end of 2027.

With the help of novel excipients, companies in the pharmaceutical excipients market are bolstering their credibility by complying with globally vetted standards. Growing awareness about GMP regulations is helping manufacturers to develop new orphan drugs. Furthermore, increased cooperation from the IPEC has encouraged pharmaceutical companies to adopt new excipients in their production activities. On the other hand, vitamin E TPGS and polyamino acids are steering innovations in drug delivery.

Key Players of Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report:

Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical excipients market are: BASF SE, Colorcon Inc., Ashland, Inc., Croda International Plc, Roquette Frères, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lubrizol Corporation

These players are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their product portfolio. These companies have adopted strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their market position; expand their portfolio of products; and expand their geographical presence.

