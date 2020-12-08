Global Population Health Management: Scope and Methodology

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global population health management market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global population health management market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Population Health Management Market: Overview

Population health management (PHM) is a system where individuals are classified in groups. This practice is usually observed in healthcare sector, pharmaceutical industry, and insurance sector. The health management system aids to maintain and improve health conditions of different groups.

Population health management is a patient friendly platform, which supports in regulating the treatment costs by providing options of cost-effective alternative options.

Further, the platform enables service providers and payers in risk management associated with reimbursement policies. In recent few years, healthcare system has evolved to a great extent and turned out to be patient centric.

Population health management reduces risk stratification, and eases patient communication, data aggregation, and care coordination. As a whole, patient care system has improved.

Hence, use of population health management system has increased exponentially.

As per a report published by Transparency Market Research on Population Health Management Market, it is estimated that the market will chart a lucrative CAGR of 16.1% between 2017 and 2025 (forecast period). In the year 2016, the market stood at a value equivalent to US$ 18,500.0 Mn. At the predicted CAGR, the market value is anticipated to grow equivalent to US $ 69,000 mn by the end of the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Population Health Management: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global population health management market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been divided into major countries from each region.

The report also profiles major players in the global population health management market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumeris, Health Catalyst, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, ZeOmega, Healthagen LLC, UnitedHealth Group, International Business Machines Corporation, and Persivia.

