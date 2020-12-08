Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: Overview

The world has been grappling with rising cases of depression for a long time. Deteriorating mental health is a grave concern across various countries. According to the World health Organization (WHO), more than 264 million people are suffering from depression worldwide. The symptoms of depression attract numerous individuals to drugs and substance use. The substance use disorder treatment market may gain substantial growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the back of the rapidly escalating numbers of substance use disorder cases.

This upcoming report on the substance use disorder treatment market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers thorough research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the substance use disorder treatment market. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the different aspects of the substance use disorder treatment market systematically.

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: Competitive Insights

The substance use disorder treatment market is consolidated with a few players grabbing a large chunk of market share. Funding and investment activities for research and development initiatives on finding novel treatments for substance use disorder are gaining considerable momentum. In addition, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations add extra stars of growth to the substance use disorder treatment market.

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak stormed across the world with ballooning transmission rates and has led to the disruption of the humankind. Job cuts, economic losses, loneliness, and numerous negative thoughts have added to the number of depression cases. This factor is leading to an increase in substance use. To cure people from substance use disorder, the demand for treatment has escalated to a great extent. Therefore, the COVID-19 outbreak may serve as a good opportunity for the substance use disorder treatment market to spread its wings across growth parameters.

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: Growth Accelerators

Technological advancements may serve as a game-changer of growth for the substance use disorder treatment market. For instance, Orexo, a pharma company recently announced the launch of two novel digital products: ‘Deprexis’ for curing depression and ‘Vorvida’ for problematic alcohol use. These developments highlight the growing penetration of digitalization in the substance use disorder treatment market.

Government support is also proving to be a boon for the growth of the substance use disorder treatment market. For instance, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) adopted the recently updated Confidentiality of Substance Use Disorder Patient Records Regulation. This regulation assures confidentiality for individuals being treated for substance use disorder. Such regulations and acts by the government help in increasing the growth rate of the substance use disorder treatment market.

A team of researchers at UConn Health is also conducting research on how the public transportation system can help in quick treatment of substance use disorder. Such research activities may also bring good growth opportunities for the substance use disorder treatment market.

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: Geographical Perspective

The substance use disorder treatment market can be geographically segmented into Latin America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe may emerge as prominent growth contributors for the substance use disorder treatment market across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The massive rise in cases of substance abuse and a plethora of government initiatives relating to substance use disorder may serve as the prime growth factors.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

