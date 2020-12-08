Pressure washers are mechanical spraying devices used for cleaning the dirt particles accumulated on the hard surfaces. Pressure water systems are widely used in the residential, commercial and industrial cleaning applications. Pressure washing has a significant role in heavy industries, as it helps to increase the efficiency and production capacity of the industrial equipment. A pressure washer is capable of generating pressure ranging from 1500 to 5000 pounds per square inch (psi). The components of pressure washer system include, pump, filter and high pressure resistance hose each having different functions.

Water is pumped from the reservoir with the help of pump and it is ejected at high pressure from the pressure washer outlet. Pressure water manufacturers are focused on building advanced products catering to the need of end users. For instance factors such as power output, water flow rate, weight, water pressure and accessories availability with the pressure washer are key essentials for buying a residential pressure washer. Pressure water manufacturers are focused on building advanced products catering to the need of end users. For instance, products with in-built water filter preventing dust and derbis from entering the pump, a pressure switch enabling automatic motor, and compact and light weight among others.

Global Pressure Washer Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth in global car washing industry is expected to propel the demand for pressure washer in automobile along with the demand for residential pressure washer systems among consumers. Moreover, unlike the traditional washer systems the pressure washer system is capable of reducing the wastage of water thus addressing the global water crisis issues, which in turn is increasing its adoption for residential and industrial cleaning applications.

In addition factors such as new product development, launch of products in untapped markets, diversifying product range are key focus areas by companies, which have led towards development of highly advanced products catering to the need of consumers for industries such as automotive, swimming pools, garden machine and tools, among others. However, challenges such as adoption of alternative cleaning methods namely foam based cleaning, sandblasting in industrial cleaning applications and the noise emission by industrial pressure washer might hinder the global pressure washer market growth in the near future.

Global Pressure Washer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global pressure washer market is segmented as follows:-

Electric Powered

Diesel Powered

Gasoline Powered

On the basis of output, the global pressure washer market is segmented as follows:-

1500 – 1750 psi

1800 – 2000 psi

2000 – 3000 psi

3000 – 4200 psi

On the basis of application, the global pressure washer market is segmented as follows:-

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Agricultural

Pressure Washer Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global pressure washer market is segmented into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is having major share in the global pressure washer market due to increasing growth of building exterior cleaning industries and increasing inclination towards auto detailing. Followed by North America, Western and Eastern Europe collectively hold a significant share in the global pressure washer market because of the growing agriculture and industrial sector in the region. APEJ is expected to record significant growth rate in global pressure washer market owing to the modernisation of agricultural & rural infrastructure and emerging industrial sector in the region by the end of forecast period. Pressure washer is anticipated to witness significant adoption across different applications in Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa will also show trends of high growth in global pressure washer market during forecast period due to the rising infrastructures.

Global Pressure Washer Market: Key Players

Key players identified in the global pressure washer market are as follows:

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

R. North America

Snow Joe, LLC.

SIMPSON

Campbell Hausfeld

Alfred Kärcher UK

Landa Karcher Group

DEWALT

Sears Brands, LLC.

Sunrise Global Marketing LLC. (Greenworks)

