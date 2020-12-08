A foaming agent is a surfactant, which when present in small amounts, facilitates the formation of a foam, or enhances its stability by inhibiting the coalescence of bubbles. Natural Food & Beverage foaming agent are food additives which are used maintain the uniform dispersion of gases in aerated foods. Foam is produced with the help of trapping the gas bubbles and it is offered either in form of solid or liquid. This bubbles are surrounded and packed in form of gas which ultimately produces the overall structure of foam in food and beverage products. Major components of foam are protein, water and fats. Natural foaming agents are mostly used in carbonated soft drinks, syrups, frozen carbonated beverages, beer and juices.

Market Dynamic of Natural Food Foaming Agent:

Key market drivers which insist the firms to use foaming agents in food and beverage are to represent the product in more versatile and innovative form. Similarly in context to trends of market, food foaming additives are used in form of preparing the food and beverages in modernized form which entices the consumer to have fun while eating or drinking. Food foaming agents are used to create the texture of foams. One of the latest trend which is ongoing in market is offering of flavored foam which is also known as culinary foam, food foaming agents are mixed with the different flavors which helps to make palatable flavor of foam in food and beverages.

Market Segmentation of Natural Food Foaming Agent:

Market segmentation of food foaming agent is segmented on the basis of its nature, application and type. Firstly as per the type of nature, food foaming agent is divided into solid and liquid foam. Second is market segment on basis of application, in context to which food foaming agents are categorize on the basis of their use in food products and beverages. Another market segment is on the basis of type which specifies about Yucca schidigera, Quillaja saponaria, Agar, Lecithin and others. While on analyzing the market share of food foaming agents that which category of market segment will occupy majority of share in chart, market segment on the basis of application will have highest weightage due to rising demand of desserts, bakery products and beverages in market. Another factor is increase in disposal income of consumers of developing economies as it influences them to spend more.

Natural food foaming agents are mostly used in beverages, bakery products, sauces, dips, desserts and dairy products. As per the current market scenario, the demand of natural food foaming agents is very high in developing economies and will achieve higher growth rate in future. The reason behind increasing demand of natural food foaming agent is due to increase in consumption of beverages, dairy products, bakery products and desserts among the consumers. Further the demand of food foaming agent can be justified on the ground of increase in demand of beverages among adults and youth and higher demand of desserts, bakery products and dairy products especially among children, teenagers and youth. All these food and beverage products require food foaming agent to create foam and to satisfy the taste and preference of consumers.

Regional Outlook of Natural Food Foaming Agent:

On the basis of geographical segment, it is assessed that natural food foaming agent can be categorize into major regions which are North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Majority of share in terms of demand of natural food foaming agent, European market is leading. On the other side the American market will hold majority of share in terms of distribution of natural food foaming agents as United States and other countries has some leading producers of food foaming agent.

Key Market Players of Natural Food Foaming Agent:

Some of the major key players across the international level in market of food foaming agent are Ingredion, Naturex, ABITEC, Gelita, Nature S.A., Rousselot, Adams Food Ingredients Ltd., Garuda International, Desert King International, Riken Vitamin and Ingredients Inc. Companies dealing in natural food foaming agent are readily seeking for business expansion in developing countries due to higher demand of foaming additives in beverage and dairy sector. Due to increase in trend of using flavored foam in food and beverage sector, companies are paying greater emphasis on manufacturing of flavored food foaming agents. It enables their businesses to fulfill the needs and demands of beer companies, carbonated drink manufacturers and companies which are offering flavored bakery products.