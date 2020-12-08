“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The OCTG Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global OCTG Market Insights and Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the OCTG report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan OCTG market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), OCTG specifications, and company profiles. The OCTG study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the OCTG market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the OCTG industry over a defined period.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1894139/global-octg-market

Key Manufacturers of OCTG Market include: Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, TPCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK, Zekelman Industries, SB international Inc, Continental Alloys & Services, Baosteel, Changbao, Hengyang Valin Steel Tube, JFE, Interpipe, Voestalpine, Evraz, JESCO, Jindal Saw, Maharashtra, SeAH Steel, Nexteel, Hyundai Hysco OCTG

The research covers the current market size of the [Global OCTG Market Insights and Forecast to 2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of OCTG market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global OCTG Market Insights and Forecast to 2026].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global OCTG Market Insights and Forecast to 2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Request for customization in Report and get it within 24 hours in your inbox: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1894139/global-octg-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of OCTG in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1894139/global-octg-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 OCTG Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global OCTG Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Casing

1.4.3 Tubing

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global OCTG Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global OCTG Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global OCTG Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global OCTG Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global OCTG Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global OCTG, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global OCTG Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global OCTG Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for OCTG Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key OCTG Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by OCTG Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global OCTG Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 OCTG Production by Regions

4.1 Global OCTG Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top OCTG Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top OCTG Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America OCTG Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe OCTG Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China OCTG Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan OCTG Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 OCTG Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top OCTG Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top OCTG Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top OCTG Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America OCTG Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America OCTG Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe OCTG Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe OCTG Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America OCTG Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America OCTG Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa OCTG Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa OCTG Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global OCTG Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global OCTG Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global OCTG Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 OCTG Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global OCTG Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global OCTG Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global OCTG Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global OCTG Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global OCTG Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global OCTG Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global OCTG Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Tenaris

8.1.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

8.1.2 Tenaris Overview

8.1.3 Tenaris Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Tenaris Product Description

8.1.5 Tenaris Related Developments

8.2 Vallourec

8.2.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

8.2.2 Vallourec Overview

8.2.3 Vallourec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Vallourec Product Description

8.2.5 Vallourec Related Developments

8.3 TMK Group

8.3.1 TMK Group Corporation Information

8.3.2 TMK Group Overview

8.3.3 TMK Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 TMK Group Product Description

8.3.5 TMK Group Related Developments

8.4 TPCO

8.4.1 TPCO Corporation Information

8.4.2 TPCO Overview

8.4.3 TPCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 TPCO Product Description

8.4.5 TPCO Related Developments

8.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

8.5.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Overview

8.5.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Product Description

8.5.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Related Developments

8.6 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

8.6.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporation Information

8.6.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Overview

8.6.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Product Description

8.6.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Related Developments

8.7 ArcelorMittal

8.7.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

8.7.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

8.7.3 ArcelorMittal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 ArcelorMittal Product Description

8.7.5 ArcelorMittal Related Developments

8.8 SANDVIK

8.8.1 SANDVIK Corporation Information

8.8.2 SANDVIK Overview

8.8.3 SANDVIK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 SANDVIK Product Description

8.8.5 SANDVIK Related Developments

8.9 Zekelman Industries

8.9.1 Zekelman Industries Corporation Information

8.9.2 Zekelman Industries Overview

8.9.3 Zekelman Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Zekelman Industries Product Description

8.9.5 Zekelman Industries Related Developments

8.10 SB international Inc

8.10.1 SB international Inc Corporation Information

8.10.2 SB international Inc Overview

8.10.3 SB international Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 SB international Inc Product Description

8.10.5 SB international Inc Related Developments

8.11 Continental Alloys & Services

8.11.1 Continental Alloys & Services Corporation Information

8.11.2 Continental Alloys & Services Overview

8.11.3 Continental Alloys & Services Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Continental Alloys & Services Product Description

8.11.5 Continental Alloys & Services Related Developments

8.12 Baosteel

8.12.1 Baosteel Corporation Information

8.12.2 Baosteel Overview

8.12.3 Baosteel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Baosteel Product Description

8.12.5 Baosteel Related Developments

8.13 Changbao

8.13.1 Changbao Corporation Information

8.13.2 Changbao Overview

8.13.3 Changbao Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Changbao Product Description

8.13.5 Changbao Related Developments

8.14 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

8.14.1 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Corporation Information

8.14.2 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Overview

8.14.3 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Product Description

8.14.5 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Related Developments

8.15 JFE

8.15.1 JFE Corporation Information

8.15.2 JFE Overview

8.15.3 JFE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 JFE Product Description

8.15.5 JFE Related Developments

8.16 Interpipe

8.16.1 Interpipe Corporation Information

8.16.2 Interpipe Overview

8.16.3 Interpipe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Interpipe Product Description

8.16.5 Interpipe Related Developments

8.17 Voestalpine

8.17.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information

8.17.2 Voestalpine Overview

8.17.3 Voestalpine Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Voestalpine Product Description

8.17.5 Voestalpine Related Developments

8.18 Evraz

8.18.1 Evraz Corporation Information

8.18.2 Evraz Overview

8.18.3 Evraz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Evraz Product Description

8.18.5 Evraz Related Developments

8.19 JESCO

8.19.1 JESCO Corporation Information

8.19.2 JESCO Overview

8.19.3 JESCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 JESCO Product Description

8.19.5 JESCO Related Developments

8.20 Jindal Saw

8.20.1 Jindal Saw Corporation Information

8.20.2 Jindal Saw Overview

8.20.3 Jindal Saw Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Jindal Saw Product Description

8.20.5 Jindal Saw Related Developments

8.21 Maharashtra

8.21.1 Maharashtra Corporation Information

8.21.2 Maharashtra Overview

8.21.3 Maharashtra Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Maharashtra Product Description

8.21.5 Maharashtra Related Developments

8.22 SeAH Steel

8.22.1 SeAH Steel Corporation Information

8.22.2 SeAH Steel Overview

8.22.3 SeAH Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 SeAH Steel Product Description

8.22.5 SeAH Steel Related Developments

8.23 Nexteel

8.23.1 Nexteel Corporation Information

8.23.2 Nexteel Overview

8.23.3 Nexteel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Nexteel Product Description

8.23.5 Nexteel Related Developments

8.24 Hyundai Hysco

8.24.1 Hyundai Hysco Corporation Information

8.24.2 Hyundai Hysco Overview

8.24.3 Hyundai Hysco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Hyundai Hysco Product Description

8.24.5 Hyundai Hysco Related Developments 9 OCTG Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top OCTG Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top OCTG Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key OCTG Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 OCTG Sales Channels

11.2.2 OCTG Distributors

11.3 OCTG Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 OCTG Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 OCTG Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global OCTG Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”