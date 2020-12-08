“

The and China OCTG Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global and China OCTG Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. The and China OCTG study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the and China OCTG market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the and China OCTG industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of and China OCTG Market include: Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns. Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion. Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30 ft (9 m) long with a threaded connection on each end. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China OCTG Market This report focuses on global and China OCTG QYR Global and China market. The global OCTG market size is projected to reach US$ 56480 million by 2026, from US$ 40690 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Global OCTG Scope and Market Size OCTG market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global OCTG market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The research covers the current market size of the [Global and China OCTG Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc. The in-depth information by segments of and China OCTG market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global and China OCTG Market Insights, Forecast to 2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of and China OCTG in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 OCTG Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key OCTG Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global OCTG Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Casing

1.4.3 Tubing

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global OCTG Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore

1.5.3 Offshore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global OCTG Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global OCTG Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global OCTG Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global OCTG, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 OCTG Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global OCTG Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global OCTG Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 OCTG Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global OCTG Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global OCTG Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global OCTG Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top OCTG Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global OCTG Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global OCTG Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global OCTG Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global OCTG Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global OCTG Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global OCTG Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by OCTG Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global OCTG Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global OCTG Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global OCTG Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 OCTG Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers OCTG Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into OCTG Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global OCTG Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global OCTG Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global OCTG Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 OCTG Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global OCTG Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global OCTG Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global OCTG Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 OCTG Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global OCTG Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global OCTG Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global OCTG Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global OCTG Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 OCTG Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 OCTG Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global OCTG Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global OCTG Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global OCTG Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China OCTG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China OCTG Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China OCTG Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China OCTG Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China OCTG Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top OCTG Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top OCTG Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China OCTG Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China OCTG Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China OCTG Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China OCTG Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China OCTG Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China OCTG Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China OCTG Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China OCTG Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China OCTG Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China OCTG Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China OCTG Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China OCTG Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China OCTG Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China OCTG Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China OCTG Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China OCTG Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America OCTG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America OCTG Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America OCTG Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America OCTG Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe OCTG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe OCTG Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe OCTG Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe OCTG Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific OCTG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific OCTG Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific OCTG Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific OCTG Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America OCTG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America OCTG Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America OCTG Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America OCTG Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa OCTG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa OCTG Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa OCTG Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa OCTG Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tenaris

12.1.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Tenaris OCTG Products Offered

12.1.5 Tenaris Recent Development

12.2 Vallourec

12.2.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vallourec Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vallourec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Vallourec OCTG Products Offered

12.2.5 Vallourec Recent Development

12.3 TMK Group

12.3.1 TMK Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 TMK Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 TMK Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 TMK Group OCTG Products Offered

12.3.5 TMK Group Recent Development

12.4 TPCO

12.4.1 TPCO Corporation Information

12.4.2 TPCO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 TPCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 TPCO OCTG Products Offered

12.4.5 TPCO Recent Development

12.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

12.5.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal OCTG Products Offered

12.5.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

12.6 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

12.6.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporation Information

12.6.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products OCTG Products Offered

12.6.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Recent Development

12.7 ArcelorMittal

12.7.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.7.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 ArcelorMittal OCTG Products Offered

12.7.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

12.8 SANDVIK

12.8.1 SANDVIK Corporation Information

12.8.2 SANDVIK Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 SANDVIK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 SANDVIK OCTG Products Offered

12.8.5 SANDVIK Recent Development

12.9 Zekelman Industries

12.9.1 Zekelman Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zekelman Industries Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Zekelman Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Zekelman Industries OCTG Products Offered

12.9.5 Zekelman Industries Recent Development

12.10 SB international Inc

12.10.1 SB international Inc Corporation Information

12.10.2 SB international Inc Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SB international Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 SB international Inc OCTG Products Offered

12.10.5 SB international Inc Recent Development

12.12 Baosteel

12.12.1 Baosteel Corporation Information

12.12.2 Baosteel Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Baosteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Baosteel Products Offered

12.12.5 Baosteel Recent Development

12.13 Changbao

12.13.1 Changbao Corporation Information

12.13.2 Changbao Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Changbao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Changbao Products Offered

12.13.5 Changbao Recent Development

12.14 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

12.14.1 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Products Offered

12.14.5 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Recent Development

12.15 JFE

12.15.1 JFE Corporation Information

12.15.2 JFE Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 JFE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 JFE Products Offered

12.15.5 JFE Recent Development

12.16 Interpipe

12.16.1 Interpipe Corporation Information

12.16.2 Interpipe Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Interpipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Interpipe Products Offered

12.16.5 Interpipe Recent Development

12.17 Voestalpine

12.17.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information

12.17.2 Voestalpine Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Voestalpine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Voestalpine Products Offered

12.17.5 Voestalpine Recent Development

12.18 Evraz

12.18.1 Evraz Corporation Information

12.18.2 Evraz Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Evraz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Evraz Products Offered

12.18.5 Evraz Recent Development

12.19 JESCO

12.19.1 JESCO Corporation Information

12.19.2 JESCO Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 JESCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 JESCO Products Offered

12.19.5 JESCO Recent Development

12.20 Jindal Saw

12.20.1 Jindal Saw Corporation Information

12.20.2 Jindal Saw Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Jindal Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Jindal Saw Products Offered

12.20.5 Jindal Saw Recent Development

12.21 Maharashtra

12.21.1 Maharashtra Corporation Information

12.21.2 Maharashtra Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Maharashtra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Maharashtra Products Offered

12.21.5 Maharashtra Recent Development

12.22 SeAH Steel

12.22.1 SeAH Steel Corporation Information

12.22.2 SeAH Steel Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 SeAH Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 SeAH Steel Products Offered

12.22.5 SeAH Steel Recent Development

12.23 Nexteel

12.23.1 Nexteel Corporation Information

12.23.2 Nexteel Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Nexteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Nexteel Products Offered

12.23.5 Nexteel Recent Development

12.24 Hyundai Hysco

12.24.1 Hyundai Hysco Corporation Information

12.24.2 Hyundai Hysco Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Hyundai Hysco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Hyundai Hysco Products Offered

12.24.5 Hyundai Hysco Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key OCTG Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 OCTG Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

