Nuclear energy is touted as being the energy source of the future because it offers clean power sans carbon emissions, and is reliable and affordable. The global nuclear energy market is poised for growth also on account of increasing energy demand, which would create the need for additional energy infrastructure without having an adverse impact on the ecology. The study on the nuclear energy market addresses questions pertaining to the growth, capacity, regulatory framework, and inhibitors that are most likely to have a bearing on this industry.

Using industry-leading tools and research techniques, the nuclear energy report serves as a tool for investment planning, financial modeling, expansion in new marks, and competition monitoring. With over 13 countries relying on nuclear energy to generate at least 25% of all their energy

needs, the scope for the further expansion of this market remains promising.

Overview of the Global Nuclear Energy Market

As per the estimates of U.S.-based Nuclear Energy Institute, 437 nuclear reactors are in operation for electricity generation across 30 countries, as of January 2015. And a cumulative 71 reactors are being constructed in 15 countries worldwide. The same organization estimates that 12.3% of the total electricity production in the world could be traced back to a nuclear reactor in 2012. While the collective global nuclear capacity as of January 2015 was 372,751 MW globally, this figure is likely to rise with planned capacity expansion in the coming years.

The global nuclear energy market can be segmented by technology as: Pressurized water reactor (PWR), fast breeder reactor (FBR), boiling water reactor (BWR), advanced gas cooled reactor (AGCR), and uranium reactor (CANDU). Of all technologies, the PWR segment will likely dominate the overall market. While developed countries use nuclear energy to generate a substantial part of their energy requirements, developing countries are still in the process of building up their nuclear power generation capacities. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players in the global nuclear energy market.

As of 2013, United States led the world in terms of nuclear energy generation for electricity with 789 billion kWh, followed by France at a distant second with 403.7 kWh. Other countries that lead in nuclear energy generation are Russia, South Korea and China. The latter has about 26 nuclear units that are currently under construction, which will greatly expand the country’s nuclear energy generation capacity on completion.

While the nuclear energy generation market offers numerous opportunities for growth, the industry will have to brave headwinds in the form of cost escalations, strict safety regulations, and natural-disaster-related plant closures (with the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster still being fresh in public memory).

Leading Companies in the Nuclear Energy Market

The report discusses recent developments, financial standing, SWOTs, and business verticals of the following players: PSEG Power LLC, Exelon Corporation, Duke Energy, Bruce Power, NextEra Energy Resources LLC, EDF Energy, China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy among others.

Segmentation based on technology:

Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

Boiling water reactor (BWR)

Fast breeder reactor (FBR)

Advanced gas cooled reactor (AGCR)

Uranium reactor (CANDU)

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

