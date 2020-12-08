Nonnutritive Sweeteners Market Outlook

Nonnutritive sweeteners are substances that are used instead of sugar, such as honey, sucrose, agave, nectar, corn syrup, and others. They are used to sweeten food as well as beverage products, and are also used to sweeten other products such as certain medications and oral care products. Nonnutritive sweeteners are also known as artificial sweeteners or sugar substitutes. Nonnutritive sweeteners have very less or zero calories. They can be derivative of plants or herbs. Nonnutritive sweeteners have very high sugar intensity as compared to sugar. Aspartame, potassium, acesulfame, neotame, stevia, saccharin, advantame, sucralose, and monk fruit extract are the eight nonnutritive sweeteners that are approved by the FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration).

Due to less calorie content, nonnutritive sweeteners are widely used in bakeries and confectionaries for the production of sugar-free products. Besides that, growing trend for health & fitness has also compelled consumers to buy products that have less sugar or calorie content. Nonnutritive sweeteners have a great impact on the body; they are beneficial for those suffering from diabetes, obesity, and other health-related disorders. Due to these health beneficial properties, the demand for nonnutritive sweeteners is anticipated to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

Health Benefits of Nonnutritive Sweeteners Lead to Increasing Demand

The growing trend or healthy food among the population is the key factor which is scaling the market demand for nonnutritive sweeteners. Hence, they are being very widely used in the food and beverage industry. Due to less or no-calorie content, nonnutritive sweeteners are widely used in almost all end-use industries for the production of sugar-free products. Nonnutritive sweeteners prevent tooth decay and have a pleasant taste. Due to busy lifestyles and improper food habits, consumers are looking for healthy and ready-to-eat products, which is boosting the market for nonnutritive sweeteners. Thus, nonnutritive sweeteners are being used in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals for providing nutrition.

As such, nonnutritive sweetener supplements have become very popular, especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe, where the consumption of external supplements for additional nutrition is high.

Nonnutritive Sweeteners Market: Segmentation

The nonnutritive sweeteners market can be segmented based on nature, grade type, source, and application.

Based on nature, the nonnutritive sweeteners market can be segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

Based on grade type, the nonnutritive sweeteners market can be segmented as –

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Based on source, the nonnutritive sweeteners market can be segmented as –

Natural

Synthetic

Nonnutritive Sweeteners Market: Regional Analysis

The use of nonnutritive sweeteners is very high in both, developed and developing regions. This is due to the increasing demand for nonnutritive sweeteners mainly in food, beverage, and dietary supplements, with North America being the leading market. However, the demand for nonnutritive sweeteners is also expected to increase in the Middle East and African countries such as Syria, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, and others.

Europe and Asia have very high populations, due to which, there is high demand for nonnutritive sweetener-related products. Obesity is one of the main health issues across the globe. Obesity is a very common health issue in the United States that affects all age groups, due to which, the demand for nonnutritive sweeteners is very high in North America.

Nonnutritive Sweeteners Market: Key Participants

Key players in the global nonnutritive sweeteners market are:

Cargill

DuPont

Nestlé S.A.,

Tate & Lyle

MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated

Niutang Chemical Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Symrise AG

Associated British Foods PLC

Wilmar International Limited

Ingredion Incorporated

American Sugar Refining, Inc

Roquette Frères

