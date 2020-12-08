The scope of dispatch console products are nowadays widening with unpredictable incidents and emergency situations arising. As globalization demands an integrated economy, the diverse participants in this global ecosystem realizes the requirement of continuous communication with each participant whether an individual or a large organization. To aid this emergency communication process, dispatch console players are actively involved in supplying these products in terms of hardware and software solutions to diverse industry verticals. These dispatch consoles do not just cater emergency communication with a handy radio hardware but is supplemented with end-to-end peripherals and software solutions along with networking aspects. Mostly such dispatch solutions come with integrated solutions to furnish whichever emergency and continuous communications in the respective field of business operation.

This study of global dispatch console market has been segmented on the basis of diverse applications such as government & defense, healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, transportation, utility, and others.

Additionally, the transportation segment is further segmented into rail, air, road & water. Geographically, the global dispatch console market has been segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East &Africa and South America. The global dispatch market is expected to be driven by the Asia Pacific region. Subsequently, Middle East & Africa is also estimated to contribute a major share in the overall dispatch console market followed by South America. The growth of the dispatch console market in Asia Pacific is supported by the growing concerns of public safety which accounts for almost 32.5% of the global share. The global dispatch console market is expected to reach US$ 2,918.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. North America and Europe are anticipated to grow at a relatively slow pace during this forecast period.

In 2019, the majority revenue share in the global dispatch console market by application was held by public safety segment. Public safety players who installs dispatch console into their communication operations are police, fire & safety, emergency medical services, defense, paramilitary sectors, and others. Open standards such as Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), Digital Mobile Radio (DMR), and others are adopted in dispatch console for the public safety application. Areas with extreme weather conditions have a well-established public safety agency and such agencies equip themselves with emergency communication system such as dispatch consoles. Hence, companies providing dispatch consoles are focusing on collaborating with government and other organizations to be updated with such situations.

Transportation segment is yet another crucial one where dispatch consoles ensures timely, effective communication to allow the passengers and cargo reach safely to its destination. Government and defense segment also equips dispatch console to its effective and emergency communication process to avoid delay in communicating the information.

The dispatch console market is a mix of some well-established players along with many local & unorganized players, small & medium startups, and others. Furthermore, these players are adopting strategies for the growth in the market such as investing in various technology for dispatch console solutions and making innovative products in dispatch consoles. The companies are strengthening their position by broadening their product portfolio in dispatch consoles and related accessories and investing in research and development (R&D) activities to advance to the customers’ requirement. The year 2019 witnessed many public safety customers adopting dispatch consoles in their emergency communication. Limits of spectrum has opened doors to dispatch console providers to furnish war situations in less access areas using radio frequency networks.

Key players profiled in the global dispatch console market include

Airbus DS Communications, Inc

Avtec, Inc

Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies

Evans Consoles

Harris Corporation

InterTalk Critical Information Systems

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Omnitronics, Inc

Siemens Convergence Creators GmbH

Xybix Systems, Inc.

Watson Consoles.

