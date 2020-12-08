In the current day and age, soft skills training and development have garnered immense popularity from commercial as well as industrial sectors. The considerable large pool of the global millennial population is expected to remain one of the key factors that is anticipated to provide an impetus to the overall growth of the global soft skills training market during the forecast period. Several individuals continue to realize the importance of refining personality traits and improving interpersonal skills, the demand for soft skills training continues to grow at a steady pace worldwide– a factor that is likely to propel the global soft skills training market during the assessment period.

Some of the major soft skills that are high in demand include time management, empathy, delegation, and teamwork, particularly across the corporate sector. However, several educational institutes are including soft skills training as part of their curriculum due to which, the demand for soft skills training is on the rise from the education sector – another factor expected to fuel the growth of the global soft skills training market during the forecast period.

At the back of these factors, along with notable advancements in technology and soft skills training modules, the global soft skills training market is expected to surpass the US$ 53.4 Bn mark by the end of 2030.

Focus on Improving Workplace Productivity and Customer Service to Aid Market Growth

In the current business scenario, the demand for soft skills training is on the rise, as more number of business entities around the world is increasingly focusing on boosting workplace productivity and improving customer service. Soft skill training plays an imperative role in increasing efficiency, streamlining communication, and accelerate task completion– some of the key factors likely to drive the global soft skills training market during the forecast period. Moreover, as companies continue to invest resources toward improving the overall team dynamics, the demand for soft skills training is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the upcoming years.

In the current day and age, business organizations continue to strive to improve customer service and building brand loyalty due to which, the demand for soft skills training is on the rise. Overall, the corporate sector is expected to remain one of the most prominent end users of soft skills training during the assessment period and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

The growth of the global soft skills training market is anticipated to accelerate in the upcoming years due to the increasing demand from educational institutes, including schools, colleges, and universities. The demand for soft skills training is significantly higher in urban regions of the world and as per current observations, the trend is expected to remain the same during the assessment period. The increasing focus on improving children’s health and behavior and bolstering their career is one of the primary factors estimated to drive the demand for soft skills training across the education sector worldwide. The education sector continues to seek new avenues to improve the overall physical and mental health of students. As a result, a number of schools, colleges, and universities are inclining toward soft skills training. This factor is anticipated to propel the global soft skills training market during the forecast period.

Focus on Skill Development amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the job market around the world continues to look grim. As millions of individuals around the world are facing the brunt of the economic turmoil inflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, skill development has gained considerable traction in 2020. A number of individuals around the world is focusing on improving their soft skills, including problem solving, communication, and creativity due to which, the demand for soft skills training is anticipated to experience a notable boost.

