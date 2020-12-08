Global Earphone and Headphone Market: Overview

The period from 2019 to 2027 will witness stellar compound annual growth rate of global earphone and headphone market. This will not only translate into a higher market worth but also into a number of gainful growth opportunities. Players are expected to clamor in order to tap into these. Besides, it is quite significant to note here that varied strategies are being deployed by market players to achieve this goal. Additionally, interplay of numerous trends and drivers are playing a positive role in keeping the global earphone and headphone market. Top ones are technological advancement, focus on better design, and increase in disposable income. More people in the world are now fitness oriented and that demands devices which van work in rainy and dusty environmental conditions.

Global Earphone and Headphone Market: Competitive Landscape

Fragmented vendor landscape of global earphone and headphone market is undergoing significant changes owing to some very proactive measures taken by players in order to lay claim to a larger share of the market. These include merging with players, with whom similar interests lie, entering into partnerships based on mutual synergies, and acquiring smaller promising players in new regions. These measures also help in ensuring growth in the global earphone and headphone market overall.

The global earphone and headphone market has a number of prominent players operating in its landscape. Some of the top names include the following:

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

Sony Corporation

Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG

GN Store Nord A/S

Skullcandy

Global Earphone and Headphone Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Transparency Market Research has identified a host of growth factors, keeping the global earphones and headphone market buoyant. It has detailed these out in a comprehensive manner. These are basically a string of trends and drivers that are impacting the market landscape positively. Prominent ones are provided below:

Protection from environmental factors such as dust and rain is required in certain industries. Besides, where noise pollution is high, cancellation devices are required. This is driving up demand for earphones and headphones. These are also used in high-end products where background noise is cancelled. Technology such as near field communication is a major booster of growth here.

Increase in disposable income is creating demand for better and technologically advanced products in the market. And, that is leading players to focus on innovation and ergonomic designing. This, in turn, is leading to higher growth in the market, propelling it on a higher and steadier growth trajectory over the forecast period.

Global Earphone and Headphone Market: Regional Analysis

Over the last few years, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region has held a sizeable share of the market and the trend is set to continue into the stated forecast period. The growing penetration of smart phones is a major factor leading to growth in demand. Internet is also making in-roads into some of the very difficult to access regions of the world. Besides, an increase in disposable incomes is also marking the market landscape, allowing people to opt for better earphones and headphones. India is one of the most lucrative markets in the region owing to robust economic growth. It is also quite pertinent to note here that North America is set to be another lucrative market over the forecast period.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

