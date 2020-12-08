Automation and Effective Communication Plans Help Revive Business during COVID-19 Pandemic

Shift toward automation and reliance on the sanitization technology are the key strategies that companies in the F&B (food & beverages) industry are adopting to stay afloat during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Some of the biggest changes stakeholders in the food & beverages industry pumps market are facing is the demand for plant visits. Hence, food and beverages manufacturers are adopting safety protocols such as temperature checks and utilization of personal protection equipment (PPE).

The increased automation in processes is helping to reduce human contact and contain the spread of contaminants among end-use products. Effective communication plans and strategic planning are helping F&B producers to improve worker efficiency and reduce absenteeism. This is boosting productivity levels during the COVID-19 era. However, volatile demand and supply of goods is emerging as a challenge for F&B producers.

These factors are expected to impact the food & beverages industry pumps market growth.

Hygienic Pumps Facilitate Minimal Product Degradation in Sensitive Applications

Innovative product launches are bolstering the growth of the food & beverages industry pumps market. For instance, NOV— a U.S. multinational corporation based in Houston, Texas, has announced the launch of its new hygienic pump that provides gentlest pumping action for solids handling. Such innovations are helping the food & beverages industry pumps market mature at a modest CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. Manufacturers are increasing their research in the progressing cavity pump principle, which helps to low shear and draw minimal emulsification of the products being pumped.

Hygienic pumps are being highly publicized for minimal product degradation in shear-sensitive applications such as salsas and salad dressings. Moreover, these pumps enable moving of suspended solids with minimal damage to products such as diced vegetables, fruits, and soups. The robust nature of hygienic pumps is being preferred for viscous products such as peanut butter and jams.

Understanding of Operational Principles of Substances Reduces Downtime in Factories

Certain kinds of liquids and slurries are challenging to transport. Hence, companies in the food & beverages industry pumps market are educating producers about the right choice of pumps to meet challenging applications. Moving of fluids with as little transformative force as possible, while maintaining efficiency is emerging as a hurdle for F&B producers. Hence, companies in the food & beverages industry pumps market are taking into consideration all the operational principles of food and liquids in order to give specialized pump solutions to producers.

Pump manufacturers are increasing their R&D to gain increased understanding of the viscosity, abrasiveness, particulates, and chemical attack of substances. This helps manufacturers to develop pumps that meet challenging specifications of F&B producers. In order to obtain accustomed with the variable flow during peak and non-peak times, pump manufacturers are using variable frequency drives and motors in pumps that adapt to changes in flow volume.

Innovative Food Pumps Improve Product Integrity and Bottom Lines

There is a growing demand for pumps that help to maintain product integrity. Manufacturers in the food & beverages industry pumps market are designing systems that offer enhanced food product quality through gentle handling. These type of pumps are being extensively used for cheese production. It has been found that low shear product transfer reduces the number of fines within curds and whey of cheese, while retaining the fat. This helps to improve production capabilities and increase ROI (Return on Investment).

Pump manufacturers are focusing on improving product integrity in order to reduce manufacturing costs and benefit bottom lines. They are adhering to industry standards in order to increase the availability of certified pumps. The prevention of product degradation is the key for cheese production and ultimately boosts market growth, where the food & beverages industry pumps market is predicted to cross valuation of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2030.

Peristaltic Pumps Prevent Hassles of High Claim for Compensations by Product Consumers

Increased awareness about food safety has compelled F&B producers to avoid one size fits all pumps and choose more specialized pumps. Manufacturers in the food & beverages industry pumps market are increasing their production capabilities for peristaltic pumps in order to meet stringent F&B regulations. Brands are cautious about their reputation in the market landscape, since degraded products can lead to economic losses. In order to reduce downtime, food producers are constantly scrutinizing their production and processing techniques.

In terms of protecting public health, food producers conduct cleaning activities of pumps and other machinery to avoid food contamination. This helps to avoid hassles of high claims for compensation and bolster the credibility of manufacturers in the food & beverages industry pumps market. As such, the peristaltic pump technology is gaining popularity for high volume food installation and filling applications.

Investments in Innovation Centers Translate into Revenue Opportunities for Pump Manufacturers

Fluid handling innovations are gaining prominence in the food & beverages industry pumps market. For instance, Alfa Laval— a specialist in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling technologies, has invested in an Application and Innovation center in Denmark to excel in fluid handling technologies for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Investments in production capacities are translating into incremental opportunities for manufacturers in the food & beverages industry pumps market. The growing demand for hygienic fluid handling is fueling the demand for food industry pumps.

Robust testing facilities in innovation centers are helping manufacturers to develop industry-standard food pumps. Moreover, changing consumer trends in F&B products have compelled pump manufacturers to constantly innovate in food pumps. This has triggered the need for flexible process equipment to meet demanding requirements of consumers.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Pump manufacturers are capitalizing on increased dairy consumption in China, due to awareness about its health benefits in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Safe and efficient food production has become the key focus point for companies in the food & beverages industry pumps market. However, conventional centrifugal pumps cause increased churning of products, resulting in potential damage and degradation to food and beverages. Hence, pump manufacturers should increase their research about operational principles such as variable flow, viscosity, and abrasiveness to ensure product integrity. They should invest in innovation centers to cater to the ever-evolving consumer trends and increase the availability of flexible process equipment.

Food & Beverages Industry Pumps Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global food & beverages industry pumps market for the historical period 2018–2019 and the forecast period 2020–2030, increased focus on production efficiency, processing time, and quality of food products are factors expected to boost the global food & beverages industry pumps market during the forecast period

In terms of revenue, the global food & beverages industry pumps market is estimated to exceed value of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period

Rising Demand for Meat, Poultry, Dairy, Bakery, and Confectionery Products: A Key Driver

Meat, dairy, bakery, and confectionery product units are some of the major applications of food & beverages industry pumps. The growing consumption of protein-based food products, frozen meat, and fruits & vegetables, and the growing preference for healthy food products in developed countries drives the demand for higher food production. Growth in demand for various food products will, in turn, drive the demand for food & beverages industry pumps market.

Furthermore, meat processing involves a wide range of physical and chemical treatment methods. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), farmers and meatpackers produced a record 99.7 billion pounds of red meat and poultry in 2017, which consequently is projected to require more processing capacity, thus leading to higher demand for meat processing equipment.

Food & beverages industry pumps are prominently used in meat, poultry, and seafood applications. In the last decade, changing and busy lifestyles of consumers due to rapid urbanization led to high demand for processed meat products.

Similarly, in the dairy industry, demand for food & beverages industry pumps for a range of applications is driving the food & beverages industry pumps market growth. According to the dairy index from Tetra Pak Global, consumption of products such as milk, cheese, and butter is expected to rise by 36% in the next decade, reaching in excess of 710 million tons of liquid milk equivalent by 2024. Booming demand for dairy products is majorly witnessed in emerging economies such as India, China, and Latin American countries.

Developing economies and rapid urbanization and globalization have led to more opportunities in countries where the demand for food is high, but the supply of quality food is lagging. This has resulted in greater focus of manufacturers of food & beverages industry pumps on developing economies.

Consumers in developing countries having busier lifestyles, and changing consumption patterns have led to an increase in demand for processed, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-eat food, which is expected to further fuel the demand for food & beverages industry pumps in such regions

Increased Focus on Production Efficiency, Processing Time, and Quality of Food Products

End-product manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production efficiency due to rising cost of raw materials, increasing labor cost, and higher energy cost. This is required to reduce the wastage of food & beverages during processing and ensure efficient utilization of raw materials. Furthermore, they also focus on reduction of energy consumption and opt for renewable energy to cut production cost and increase profitability. Various new food & beverages industry pumps are being introduced by suppliers who employ technologies such as volumetric and hygienic pumps for food & beverage processes.

Latest pumps offer better efficiency over traditional pumps that are restricted to certain operating environments. This development has also encouraged equipment manufacturers to design and produce more efficient and effective food & beverages industry pumps that offer flexibility in terms of capacity expansion, thereby increasing movability and better control over processing.

Increased investment by end users in the expansion of facilities and optimization of existing facilities is expected to generate high demand for food & beverages industry pumps to meet sanitary requirements. With changing government regulations and increasing health concerns, manufacturers are ensuring maximum safety in production. These regulations are likely to increase demand for various food & beverages industry pumps during the forecast period.

Product loss can be minimized by uniformly controlling the flow rate, which can be easily achieved by using a positive displacement pump. Hence, its demand is expected to surge in the food & beverages industry pumps market during the forecast period.

Changing lifestyle and eating patterns have resulted in high demand for food. Demand for infant food and pet food is increasing while growing health concerns will generate demand for high quality and efficient food & beverages industry pumps.

Electricity cost also plays a key role in generating the demand for food & beverages industry pumps. Rising electricity prices will force manufactures to shift toward efficient products and focus on energy savings. Moreover, food & beverages industry pumps with latest energy efficiency standards are likely to attract consumers during the forecast period.

Overall, the food & beverages industry pumps market is projected to showcase in upward/positive trend during the forecast period

Food & Beverages Industry Pumps Market: Competition Landscape

Detailed profiles of providers of food & beverages industry pumps have been provided in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies

Food & Beverages Industry Pumps Market: Key Developments

Key providers of food & beverages industry pumps, such as

Ampco Pumps Company Inc. ,BJM Pumps, LLC ,Bominox,S.A. ,Charles Austen Pumps Ltd.KSB SE & Co. KGaA ,LEWA GmbH ,PCM S.A. Wastecorp Pumps ,Hammelmann GmbH are focusing on product development to attract more customers. Some other key developments in the global food & beverages industry pumps market are highlighted below:

Ampco Pumps Company Inc., in November 2019, introduced the Cryo-pump technology for low temperature processing applications. The positive displacement and centrifugal pump series are designed for operating at – 70 F / – 56 C. These pumps were introduced with a view to target CBD hemp oil or the Cannabidiol market.

F / – C. These pumps were introduced with a view to target CBD hemp oil or the Cannabidiol market. In May 2018, BJM Pumps extended its product portfolio of JX Series line of submersible pumps and KB Series line of submersible pumps. New pumps are used for food, chemical, pharmaceutical processing, construction, mining, and sand & gravel operations.

The latest update from Bominox is its expansion of the fully stamped range of models, SIMPLEX-M. This new range has bigger size that accepts motors of up to 9.2 kW ( 12.5 hp) and large diameter connections. It produces flows of up to 60 m3/h ( 1000 l/min) and pressures of 6 bar (60 mWC). This product expansion with enhanced capabilities was carried out to attract consumers from various end-use industries.

kW ( hp) and large diameter connections. It produces flows of up to m3/h ( l/min) and pressures of bar (60 mWC). This product expansion with enhanced capabilities was carried out to attract consumers from various end-use industries. In January 2020, Charles Austen Pumps launched a new “G008 – Dosing Pump,” using a new patented GyRok technology. G008 can self-prime & run dry and due to its size, the pump is a great fit for applications where space is at a premium.

