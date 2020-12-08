The demand within the global market for 3D Imaging has been escalating on account of the manifold applications of 3D imaging in several industries. 3D imaging solutions have become an indispensable part of several business houses and industrial units due to the tremendous utility served by these solutions.

Furthermore, 3D imaging solutions have been undergoing key research and development to devise more advanced and employable systems. 2D imaging technology has several limitations and gives a constrained visual image to the viewers. Hence, the ability of 3D imaging technology to overcome the pitfalls of 2D imaging has led to increased demand for the former.

The healthcare industry has become an expansive consumer of 3D imaging technology in recent times. Ultrasounds, X-rays, and other imaging task within the healthcare industry are accomplished with the help of 3D imaging. Furthermore, the use of 3D imaging in agricultural research and development has also led to the boisterous growth rate of the global market for 3D imaging. Furthermore, the constructions industry has also emerged as an ardent consumer of 3D imaging technologies in recent times. However, the low levels of awareness of the masses with regards to the uses and advantages of 3D imaging have also created demand within the global market.

The global 3D imaging market is projected to reach a value of US$ 73.01 bn by the end of 2027, elevating up from a value of US$ 8.93 bn in 2018. Furthermore, the global 3D imaging market is projected to expand at a starry CAGR of 26.3% over the period between 2019 and 2027.

Healthcare Sector to Emerge as Leading End-Use Industry

3D imaging technologies are used across a wide range of industries such as healthcare, entertainment, industrial applications, architecture and engineering, and security and surveillance. Amongst these, the healthcare industry has emerged as the leading end-use industry on account of advancements that have offset in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the entertainment industry is also becoming a large consumer of 3D imaging technologies due to the recent trend of producing 3D effects in movies and TV series. Based on application, the global 3D imaging market is projected to reap the highest revenues from the 3D modelling segment over the forthcoming years. Besides this, the CMOS image sensors are prognosticated to be more popular as against the CCD sensors in the years to come. On the basis of end-use product, the use of 3D imaging technology for manufacturing 3D cameras and smart phones has been expansive. It is projected that the popularity of smart phones, digital cameras, and projectors across multiple industries would create commendable demand within the global market for 3D imaging.

North America Reigns over Other Regional Segments

The demand within the market for 3D imaging in North America has exceeded the demand across all other regional pockets. The healthcare industry in the US and Canada has been swift in the adoption of 3D imaging technologies, and this is the primary reason behind the boisterous rate of regional growth. Furthermore, the use of 3D imaging in the agriculture sector in the US has also aided the growth of the market for 3D imaging in North America. Furthermore, the market for 3D imaging in Europe has also been expanding at an astral rate on account of the prominence of the engineering and architecture sector in the region. The market for 3D imaging in Asia Pacific has expanded on account of the ever-expanding entertainment industry in India.

Some of the key players in the global 3D imaging market are

Hewlett-Packard Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Hitachi Aloka Medical America,Inc.

Toshiba America Medical Systems.

