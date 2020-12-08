Home Automation Market – Snapshot

The automation industry, which is in a re-evaluation stage, is witnessing significant technological advancements. Developments in building automation industry, that witnessed introduction of upgraded devices and technology, also known as Smart Home and Smart Building, has changed the way products and services are being delivered. With focus on enhancing consumer experience, these technologies are witnessing continues research and development to equip the products as per compatibility with Smart & Sustainable Home and Building projects. The market for home automation is forecast to grow steadily to become US$ 124.1 Bn by 2027 from US$ 69.0 Bn in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Home automation has been gaining traction over the last decade in developed countries owing to incorporation of these products and services as a part of lifestyle and high adoption rate of advanced technology. In resonance with the same, home automation is undergoing further technological advancement in these countries, particularly in the U.S. and Western Europe, in the form of smart home automation. This is considered to be a prominent factor fueling the growth of the home automation market in North America and Europe. Moreover, the market for home automation products and solutions in developing economies across the globe such as China, India, and Brazil, is witnessing increasing adoption due to significant rise in disposable income of the mid-income group and rising preference for luxurious lifestyle. In terms of geographic markets, the Asia Pacific home automation market is anticipated to witness prominent growth rate during the forecast period. The home automation market in this geography is expected to be fueled by the increasing adoption in India, which is analyzed to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 7% during the forecast period. Furthermore, other Asian countries, for instance Indonesia, Taiwan, and South Korea, are projected to fuel the growth of the home automation market during the forecast period in this geography.

Additionally, home automation that is gaining traction in terms of revenue and volume is safety and security systems. Safety and security applications are anticipated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period. Among the safety and security systems, video surveillance applications contributed the largest market share of above 70% in 2018. For instance, in January 2018, Interlogix, a part of United Technologies announced new feature and new components of its UltraSync Smart Home system that provides homeowners with improved homer security and automation solutions. However, access control applications are expected to grow at a prominent CAGR due to increasing concerns about burglary, particularly in developing countries. Furthermore, video surveillance services are expected to gain increased traction during the forecast period. Other applications such as HVAC and lighting systems are estimated to grow at a prominent growth rate across the world.

Some of the key players identified to govern the home automation market are

Honeywell International Inc.,

ABB Ltd.,

Johnson Controls, Inc.,

Crestron Electronics, Inc.,

United Technologies Corporation,

Control4 Corporation,

Schneider Electric SE,

Siemens AG,

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, I

ngersoll-Rand plc,

Legrand SA, Savant Systems LLC,

ADT LLC, Google Inc.,

Amazon Inc.,

AMX LLC,

2GIG Technologies, and

SmartThings Inc.

Some of the important strategies adopted by leading players in the global home automation market are collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global home automation market through the period of study.

