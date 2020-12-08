Increasing demand for light weight plastics along with growing investments in building & construction activities should stimulate fluoropolymer additives market growth. These additives offer high resistance to corrosion, chemicals, UV rays, require low maintenance cost and provides superior temperature resistance which makes them suitable for use in harsh temperature surroundings. Rising demand for high-performance plastics along with increasing penetration in automotive and infrastructure development are likely to boost product demand.

Fluoropolymer additives market surpassed USD 1.2 billion in 2018 pertaining to its growing demand from automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductors and construction industries.

These products find usage in architectural coatings and building exteriors pertaining to their low coefficient of friction, superior weather resistance, light-weight and melt-processable capability which is likely to increase the product demand from coatings industry.

North America PTFE fluoropolymer additives market from printing inks applications should register significant gains at over 6.5% up to 2025. PTFE is significantly used in making high-viscosity marking & printing inks pertaining to its superior wetting & high pigment stabilization properties, surface protection and high durability.

Increasing technological innovation along with rising demand for printing inks in packaging industry will stimulate the product demand in the industry.

Europe FEP fluoropolymer additives market from thermoplastic applications surpassed USD 6.5 million in 2018 pertaining to growing demand for light weight plastics in the automotive industry.

These polymers offer electrical antifriction, increase fuel efficiency and has the ability to be moulded several times at high temperatures which forms a vital part in the manufacturing of automotive components. Changing consumer preferences and strict government regulations against VOC emissions should further boost the regional market growth.

Major industry participants for fluoropolymer additives market include DuPont, Daikin, Solvay, Micropowder Inc, 3M, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Shamrock Technologies. Prominent manufacturers are engaged in expanding production capacity to satisfy rising consumer demand and research & development initiatives to identify better active ingredients which should promote fluoropolymer additives market growth.