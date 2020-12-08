Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global waterjet cutting machinery market would expand at a CAGR of 7.1% over the period 2019 and 2027. Furthermore, the total value of the market is projected to touch 1,718.5 Mn by the end of 2027. Basic industrial functions have also come under the ambit of the functional waterjet cutting machinery

The key strengths of waterjet cutting technology are versatility and environmental friendliness. Water which is abundantly available is the key raw material of waterjet technology and hence no other raw material cost is involved. In terms of environmental friendliness, the technology is a cold cutting process and environment friendly unlike laser cutting or plasma cutting. The versatility of cutting any soft or hard material is the key strength of waterjet cutting machines. The technology of this machine includes the cold cutting process and environmental friendly unlike laser or plasma cutting.

Soft materials such as wood and rubber can collapse under high-temperature environments. Research scientists suggest the use of high-pressure technologies to break through such brittle materials. Moreover, pressure-based technologies have proved more effective in shaping of objects as against other methods. Therefore, the global waterjet cutting machinery market is set to attract massive revenues in the years to follow.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3492

Waterjet cutting technique is better than other metal cutting techniques such as laser cutting, plasma cutting among other, as waterjet cutting technique can be used to cut a variety of metals, is environmental friendly, can cut more thicker metals compared to other metal cutting techniques, etc. In waterjet cutting techniques, the cut metal is not thermally deformed as no heat is used in the cutting process

Rising manufacturing activity across the globe

Automation of manufacturing activities has created fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and Industry 4.0 is the new name given to current trend in industrial automation. China which is known as the factory of the world, is increasing using automation technologies to increase its industrial output.

High precision of waterjet cutting machines which very low environmental concerns

Waterjet cutting technology is a cold cutting process and does not create any HAZ so no thermal deformation of materials that are cut and are environmental friendly. These machines can perform minute cutting jobs with a high level of precision and minimum kerf. A kerf is defined as width of a cut made by a waterjet cutting machine. These machines are environmental friendly as they cut materials without producing any heat, dust or smoke like other cutting technologies such as laser cutting or plasma cutting. Water a naturally found material, so no additional cost in sourcing of raw materials. Due to all these factors, globally there is an increasing demand for waterjet cutting machines

The review is based on TMR’s report titled, “Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Export Value, Shipment, Volume and Trade, Sales, Pricing Forecast”.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3492

The global waterjet cutting machinery market is segmented by:

Product Type

3D Waterjet Cutting

Micro Waterjet Cutting

Robotic Waterjet

Machine Size

Small size

Medium size

Large size

Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3492

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com