Anti-money Laundering Software Market: Introduction

The global anti-money laundering software market is projected to reach value of ~US$ 4.9 Bn by 2027. The anti-money laundering software market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~13% from 2019 to 2027. Expansion of the anti-money laundering software market can be attributed to the high demand for financial tools and exponential rise in online money transaction processes. North America is anticipated to lead the global anti-money laundering software market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Financial Data Mining Tools to Manage Huge Financial Data to Drive Demand

Increasing demand for online payment modes in bank transactions, e-Commerce transactions, and individual money transactions create different illegal routes for money laundering activity. Increasing use of e-Commerce services and easy authorization of online registrations of merchants have made money laundering through online transactions easy for criminals or organizations. Credit card payments on e-Commerce platforms increases money laundering activities.

Increasing adoption of online platforms for money or fund transactions from the residential and commercial sector creates a huge financial transaction database. Financial institutes face issues related to data analysis due to continuous growth in financial data. Anti-money laundering compliance data is becoming an increasingly important tool for institutions to monitor fraud risks. In addition, the solution supports industry best practices for monitoring and reviewing, giving organizations a reliable option to protect business reputation of clients. This is expected to drive the demand for anti-money laundering software during the forecast period.

Anti-money Laundering Software: Market Segmentation

The global anti-money laundering software market has been segmented based on product type, deployment model, solution type, end user, and region. In terms of product type, the anti-money laundering software market has been segmented into currency transaction reporting system, transaction monitoring system, compliance management software, and customer identity management system. Based on deployment model, the market has been divided into on-premise and cloud-based. In terms of solution type, the market has been segmented into transactional monitoring, KYC (Know Your Customer), fraud, risk & compliance management, watch-list screening, data warehouse management, analytics & visualization, alert management & reporting, case management, and others. Based on end user, the market has been categorized into retail banking, corporate banking, private banking, investment banking, asset management, insurance, multiple banking services, and legal service providers. Demand for anti-money laundering software solutions from retail banking and asset management sectors are expected to rise during the forecast period.

Anti-money Laundering Software Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global anti-money laundering software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to dominate the global anti-money laundering software market and account for 34.2% share by the end of 2019. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period, due to increasing mobile platform adoption for online money transactions and increasing demand for financial tools from the financial sector to monitor transactions. The anti-money laundering software market in Europe and South America is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global anti-money laundering software market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which offer considerable opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis for the anti-money laundering software market.

Anti-money Laundering Software Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global anti-money laundering software market. Key players profiled in the report include 3i Infotech, Accenture, Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., Aquilan Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems., Celent (iMeta CLM) (Oliver Wyman), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, EastNets, Exiger LLC (DDIQ), Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Fenergo Ltd., Fiserv, Inc., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., Napier Technologies Ltd., Opentext Corp., Oracle Corp., Pelican (ACE Software Solutions, Inc.), Quantexa, SAS Institute, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Temenos Headquarters SA, and Verafin, Inc.

Anti-money Laundering Software Market: Segmentation

Anti-money Laundering Software Market, by Product Type

Currency Transaction Reporting System

Transaction Monitoring System

Compliance Management Software

Customer Identity Management System

Anti-money Laundering Software Market, by Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

Anti-money Laundering Software Market, by Solution Type

Transactional Monitoring

KYC (Know Your Customer)

Fraud, Risk & Compliance Management

Watch-list Screening

Data Warehouse Management

Analytics & Visualization

Alert Management & Reporting

Case Management

Others

Anti-money Laundering Software Market, by End User

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Private Banking

Investment Banking

Asset Management

Insurance

Multiple Banking Services

Legal Service Providers

Anti-money Laundering Software Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



