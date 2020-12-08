Digital Content Creation Market: Introduction

According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the digital content creation market in 2019. This is primarily due to strong technological advancements and considerable application of content creation tools by end users such as retail and government sector across the region.

Emphasis of Enterprises on Digital Advertising to Drive Digital Content Creation Market

Continuous spending by enterprises of all sizes on digital marketing is a major factor expected to fuel the growth of the digital content creation market across the globe. Enterprises are spending huge amounts on advertising for the creation of relevant and customer engaging content. This, in turn, is boosting the digital content creation sector across the world. Furthermore, individuals are spending considerable time on social media and continuously sharing digital content in the form of memes, GIFs, images, and videos. This content has now become a means of communication. Apart from this, the growth of the digital content creation market is mainly driven by the growing demand for brand promotions and advertisement.

The content analytics feature in content creation and publishing tools could provide a comprehensive solution to enterprises and freelancers. Thus, integration of the content analytics feature with content creation tools is providing huge opportunity to vendors to develop more advanced digital content creation tools. Increasing emphasis of enterprises in different industries to spend on content marketing is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Digital Content Creation: Market Segmentation

The global market for digital content creation is segmented on the basis of component, content format, deployment type, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into tools and services. The tools segment is further split into content authoring, content transformation, and content publishing. The services segment has been categorized into professional services and managed services. Based on content format, the market has been segmented into textual, graphical, video, and audio. Based on deployment, the market has been classified into cloud and on-premise. Shifting trend toward cloud-based solutions is likely to accelerate the demand for cloud-based digital content creation around the globe. The technology is gaining popularity due to its flexibility, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and massive processing power. In terms of enterprise size, the market can be divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end-use industry, the global digital content creation market can be segmented into hospitality, retail, government, healthcare & pharmaceutical, media & entertainment, automotive, travel & tourism, and others.

In terms of region, the global digital content creation market has been segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market for digital content creation in North America is expected to hold a dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to contribute significant market share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific digital content creation market is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Digital Content Creation Market: Segmentation

Digital Content Creation Market, by Component

Tools Content Authoring Content Transformation Content Publishing

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Digital Content Creation Market, by Content Format

Textual

Graphical

Video

Audio

Digital Content Creation Market, by Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Digital Content Creation Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Digital Content Creation Market, by End-use Industry

Hospitality

Retail

Government

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Travel & Tourism

Others (Manufacturing, Utilities)

Digital Content Creation Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

